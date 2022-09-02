9/2/22: Open Game Thread

If you missed the news from earlier, George Kirby is the AL Rookie of the Month! We are all very proud of him, and glad that he’s getting the recognition he deserves. If you’d like to read a little about it, Zach Mason did a nice little write up of him yesterday.

And now we turn our attention to another star pitcher in Luis Castillo as he looks to dismantle the Guardians once again. Maybe he’ll rack up another double-digit strikeout performance.

Notes from Pregame:

Scott said that he’s feeling confident going into this series after taking 3 of 4 from Cleveland last weekend and sweeping the Tigers this week.

Scott heaped praise on George Kirby and especially his two-seamer.

Scott talked about how the veterans on the team are helping the younger guys, he mentioned Julio specifically, deal with the last push towards the end of the regular season, especially while playing meaningful games.

As an aside, Scott mentioned that the Guardians shifted their whole pitching staff for this series. This is because Zach Plesac, originally slated to pitch, hurt his hand, likely when he punched the mound after surrendering a dinger to Jake Lamb.

I think Zach Plesac knew this one wasn't coming back pic.twitter.com/8AeCdiuogq — Casey Drottar (@CDrottar19) August 28, 2022

Game Time: 4:10pm PDT

TV: ROOT Sports NW, MLB.tv for out-of-market viewers

Radio: 710 Seattle Sports, MLB At Bat