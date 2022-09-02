Mariners Moose Tracks, 9/2/22: Spencer Strider, Oswald Peraza, and Carlos Martínez

Howdy everyone! Let’s kick off this Friday with some news from around baseball.
In Mariners news...
- Who’s got the best fit?
Football-themed flight, anyone? ✈️ pic.twitter.com/vowPqIDJKt— Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) September 1, 2022
Around the league...
- Rookie starter Spencer Strider had an incredible outing for Atlanta, striking out 16 Rockies in 8 scoreless innings, setting a franchise record with the punchouts.
- Tanner Houck, a starting hopeful turned effective reliever, will likely miss the rest of the season for Boston.
Red Sox are shutting Tanner Houck (back) down for now and there’s “a good chance” he’ll miss the rest of the season, Alex Cora said.— Christopher Smith (@SmittyOnMLB) September 1, 2022
- The Yankees are calling up top shortstop prospect Oswald Peraza. Peraza will get a chance to entrench himself as the everyday shortstop before the Yanks bring up Anthony Volpe next year.
- Speaking of, MLB Trade Rumors is keeping track of every team’s September call-up additions if you’re looking for all of that info in one place.
- Terrance Gore, who has had one of the strangest big league careers as a playoff pinch runner, has been signed by the Mets as they prepare for October.
- Major League Baseball has suspended free agent right-handed starter Carlos Martínez for 85 games for violating the league’s domestic violence policy.
- If you’re a college student, take advantage!
This is pretty incredible: MLB is offering a FREE subscription to https://t.co/CUPnjF6lOd for all college students through Feb. 28. Covers the rest of the 2022 regular season, Dominican Winter League and start of spring training. And it doesn't autorenew: https://t.co/cQEv4OOeea— Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) September 1, 2022
- For all of you regular Fangraphs users, they’re launching a mobile app!
Loading comments...