Come watch the Mariners with us September 17 at Growler Guys

First of all, thanks to everyone who came out to SoftbaLL this past weekend; it was a blast to see everyone in person after a long few years apart. We had such a good time we thought it’d be fun to do another LL meetup, this time to actually watch a Mariners game. Here are the details:

Date:

September 17, 2022

Time:

6 p.m.

Location:

Growler Guys

8500 Lake City Way

Seattle, WA 98115

We’ll be watching the Mariners take on the Angels at Angel Stadium and we’d love to see you there! Come cheer for the Mariners, boo the Angels and Phil Nevin specifically, and enjoy some food, beer, and baseball commentary with the company of your fellow LLers.

Some things to know: Growler Guys is offering us a covered outdoor space (good for these COVID times), so if it’s a little chilly that evening make sure to layer up—although there are space heaters around. There’s a parking lot there but it can get a little busy later in the evening; note that it’s located right off of Lake City Way, which makes it super-easy to get to, but if the lot is full hew to the south to look for parking or you’ll have to cross several lanes of busy roadway. There is food there, and there are vegetarian/gluten-free options available. There are also 60 taps, including gluten-free and non-alcoholic options, as well as wine. Here’s a link to the tap list and menu so you can get an idea of what they serve.

Growler Guys is one of the members of the Mariners Bar League, so they might have some sweet swag for raffles. Kelly, the owner, is a big Mariners fan and excited about hosting us, so please come out and join us! Please let us know in the comments if you’ll be there so we know how many people to tell Kelly and his staff to expect. We hope you will be able to join us, as we’d love for this event to be a success so we could repeat it sometime...maybe in October? [eyes emoji eyes emoji eyes emoji] Go Mariners, and look forward to to seeing you on the 17th!

(Housekeeping note: I’m unpinning the article about softball from the front page, but you can find it here, if you’re still wanting to see some pics from the game or looking for lost equipment.)