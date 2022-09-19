 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
81-65: Chart

The Mariners salvage one game out of their four-game set in Anaheim

By Kate Preusser
Seattle Mariners v Los Angeles Angels
who’s the man? you the man!
Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

Mariners 9, Angels 1

The Marlins home run sculpture (fabulous, fun, carnival-adjacent): Logan Gilbert/Walter, .252 WPA; Carlos Santana, .218 WPA

The pile of rocks at Angel Stadium (hideous, dull, catbox-adjacent): Mitch Haniger, -.060 WPA

Game thread comment of the day:

OTD in Ichiro, 2012: A 31-year-old Ichiro goes a combined 7-for-8 for the Yankees in their doubleheader against Toronto; in the evening game, he also steals 4 bases for the third and final time in his career. You can read a complete recounting of Ichiro’s big day at the proto-SBN Yankees site here.

