9/19/22: SEA at Anaheim Open Game Thread

It’s been a rough series, to say the least. Today the Mariners will try to avoid getting swept aside in Anaheim. Here’s hoping Logan Gilbert, who has a history of owning the Angels in Spring Training, can help with that.

Dylan Moore leaps into the spot usually occupied by Jesse Winker and Adam Frazier slides all the way down to the bottom of the lineup. Curt Casali is in again as Cal Raleigh’s thumb continues to give him some grief. He’s available in case of emergency only. Luis Torrens is with the club currently and will likely replace Casali at some point when he takes paternity leave. On the Angels side, you’ll see there’s no Trout, which is a small blessing.

Today’s game starts at 1:07, and you can find it on ROOT Sports NW on TV, or 710 Seattle Sports if you’re listening to it covertly at work. You can also follow along on mariners dot com if you’re not able to stream the audio or visual. Or you can pretend the game isn’t happening and check in back here around the end of the workday, when the Mariners will officially be done with playing the Angels in 2022. It honestly can’t come quickly enough.