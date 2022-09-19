Mariners Moose Tracks, 9/19/22: David Price, Noah Syndergaard, and Jharel Cotton

In Mariners news...
- ICYMI: Mariners prospect Harry Ford homered in two straight games for Great Britain in their WBC Qualifiers:
.@Mariners top prospect Harry Ford launched a homer in back-to-back games to lead Great Britain to another victory! pic.twitter.com/X2Sa9o6qgF— World Baseball Classic (@WBCBaseball) September 17, 2022
Around the league...
- MLB veteran and current Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher David Price has announced his plans to retire after the conclusion of the 2022 season.
- The Philadelphia Phillies have moved RHP Noah Syndergaard to the bullpen as they plan to use him in a multi-inning relief role for the upcoming week.
- The San Francisco Giants have claimed RHP Jharel Cotton off waivers from the Minnesota Twins, and in a corresponding move, DFA’d OF Willie Calhoun.
- Due to a fractured right foot, Texas Rangers infielder Nick Solak will be out for the rest of the season, and placed on the injured list after the team’s off day on Tuesday.
Becca’s picks...
- Congrats to the Las Vegas Aces on their first WNBA Championship!
The Las Vegas Aces are the #RaiseTheStakes pic.twitter.com/KaV2cijHYf— Las Vegas Aces (@LVAces) September 18, 2022
