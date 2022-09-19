 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
JULIOOOOOOOOOOOO! Julio Rodríguez in agreement with Mariners on long-term contract extension

Mariners Moose Tracks, 9/19/22: David Price, Noah Syndergaard, and Jharel Cotton

A light links day to begin your week.

By Becca Weinberg
Pittsburgh Pirates v Philadelphia Phillies Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

In Mariners news...

  • ICYMI: Mariners prospect Harry Ford homered in two straight games for Great Britain in their WBC Qualifiers:

Around the league...

Becca’s picks...

  • Congrats to the Las Vegas Aces on their first WNBA Championship!

