Seattle Mariners Photos of the Week: Sept 12-18

Last Week’s Winner

Unsurprisingly, the winner of last week’s Photo of the Week was none other than Eugenio celebrating his walk-off home run against the Atlanta Braves. Those were *tears up* good times.

Despite only winning one game this week (truly wild to say), there were some diamonds in all that rough. Choose your favorite photo from each game below to help it win Photo of the Week!

Tuesday September 13 vs. San Diego Padres

Grid View SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 13: Logan Gilbert #36 of the Seattle Mariners pitches during the second inning against the San Diego Padres at T-Mobile Park on September 13, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 13: Manny Machado #13 of the San Diego Padres and Julio Rodriguez #44 of the Seattle Mariners greet one another during the ninth inning at T-Mobile Park on September 13, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 13: Julio Rodriguez #44 of the Seattle Mariners reacts during the ninth inning against the San Diego Padres at T-Mobile Park on September 13, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 13: J.P. Crawford #3 of the Seattle Mariners throws to first base during the third inning against the San Diego Padres at T-Mobile Park on September 13, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 13: Cal Raleigh #29 of the Seattle Mariners throws to first base during the eighth inning against the San Diego Padres at T-Mobile Park on September 13, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 13: Julio Rodriguez #44 of the Seattle Mariners at bat during the sixth inning against the San Diego Padres at T-Mobile Park on September 13, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 13: Manny Machado #13 of the San Diego Padres and Ty France #23 of the Seattle Mariners talk during the fifth inning at T-Mobile Park on September 13, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Wednesday September 14 vs. San Diego Padres

Grid View SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 14: Julio Rodriguez #44 of the Seattle Mariners reacts after beating San Diego Padres 6-1 at T-Mobile Park on September 14, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 14: Matt Brash #47 of the Seattle Mariners reacts during the seventh inning against the San Diego Padres at T-Mobile Park on September 14, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 14: Julio Rodriguez #44 of the Seattle Mariners celebrates a three run home run by Carlos Santana #41 during the fifth inning against the San Diego Padres at T-Mobile Park on September 14, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 14: Sam Haggerty #0 of the Seattle Mariners steals second base against Ha-Seong Kim #7 of the San Diego Padres during the second inning at T-Mobile Park on September 14, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 14: Members of the San Diego Padres and the Seattle Mariners pose for a photo during Hispanic Heritage Day before the game at T-Mobile Park on September 14, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 14: Julio Rodriguez #44 of the Seattle Mariners is acknowledged after stealing his 25th base and recording his 25th home run in a single rookie season during the fifth inning against the San Diego Padres at T-Mobile Park on September 14, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 14: Luis Castillo #21 of the Seattle Mariners reacts during the third inning against the San Diego Padres at T-Mobile Park on September 14, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Friday September 16 at Los Angeles Angels

Grid View Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Robbie Ray looks on at a runner before he delivers his next pitch. Photo by John Cordes/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

ANAHEIM, CA - SEPTEMBER 16: Seattle Mariners right fielder Jake Lamb (18) catches a fly ball for an out in the first inning of an MLB baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels played on September 16, 2022 at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, CA. Photo by John Cordes/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

ANAHEIM, CA - SEPTEMBER 16: Seattle Mariners center fielder Julio Rodriguez (44) leads off first base in the fifth inning of an MLB baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels played on September 16, 2022 at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, CA. Photo by John Cordes/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

ANAHEIM, CA - SEPTEMBER 16: Los Angeles Angels catcher Max Stassi (33) can’t hold onto the ball allowing Seattle Mariners left fielder Jesse Winker (27) to be safe at the plate in the sixth inning of an MLB baseball game played on September 16, 2022 at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, CA. Photo by John Cordes/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

ANAHEIM, CA - SEPTEMBER 16: Julio Rodriguez #44 of the Seattle Mariners rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run in the first inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on September 16, 2022 in Anaheim, California Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

ANAHEIM, CA - SEPTEMBER 16: J.P. Crawford #3 of the Seattle Mariners flips his bat after drawing a walk to load the bases in the seventh inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on September 16, 2022 in Anaheim, California. Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

ANAHEIM, CA - SEPTEMBER 16: Carlos Santana #41 of the Seattle Mariners hits a solo home run in the ninth inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on September 16, 2022 in Anaheim, California. Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

Saturday September 17 at Los Angeles Angels

Grid View ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 17: George Kirby #68 of the Seattle Mariners pitches against the Los Angeles Angels during the first inning at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on September 17, 2022 in Anaheim, California Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images

ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 17: Taylor Trammell #20 of the Seattle Mariners celebrates as he heads home after hitting a one-run home run against the Los Angeles Angels during the eighth inning at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on September 17, 2022 in Anaheim, California. Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images

ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 17: Taylor Trammell #20 of the Seattle Mariners celebrates with teammates in the dugout after hitting a one-run home run against the Los Angeles Angels during the eighth inning at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on September 17, 2022 in Anaheim, California. Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images

ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 17: Matt Brash #47 of the Seattle Mariners pitches against the Los Angeles Angels during the eighth inning at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on September 17, 2022 in Anaheim, California. Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images

Sep 17, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Seattle Mariners relief pitcher Erik Swanson (50) pitches during the seventh inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

Sep 16, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; A detailed view of the No. 21 patch to honor Roberto Clemente of the sleeve of Seattle Mariners first base coach Kristopher Negron during the game against the Los Ange Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Sunday September 18 at Los Angeles Angels

Grid View Sep 18, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Marco Gonzales (7) pitches during the sixth inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 18: Dylan Moore #25 of the Seattle Mariners slides safely into second in the eighth inning during a game against the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on September 18, 2022 in Anaheim, California. Photo by Jonathan Moore/Getty Images

ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 18: Adam Frazier #26 of the Seattle Mariners follows through on an RBI single in the second inning at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on September 18, 2022 in Anaheim, California Photo by Jonathan Moore/Getty Images

ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 18: Dylan Moore #25 of the Seattle Mariners scores on an RBI single hit by Adam Frazier #26 of the Seattle Mariners in the second inning at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on September 18, 2022 in Anaheim, California Photo by Jonathan Moore/Getty Images

ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 18: Marco Gonzales #7 of the Seattle Mariners pitches in the first inning at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on September 18, 2022 in Anaheim, California. Photo by Jonathan Moore/Getty Images

Sep 18, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Seattle Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford (3) watches a game from the dugout during the ninth inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports