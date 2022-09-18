80-65: Chart

Mariners 1, Angels 5

Luis Rengifo homers against the Mariners: 7

Luis Rengifo homers against the rest of the league: 8

Game Thread Comment of the Day: “I don’t want to catastrophize about losing a game, or even a series. I just want to express that I really, really fucking hate playing the Angels.” - Paratroopa

Eugenio breaking his hand: Marco Gonzales (-.175 WPA)

Paying somebody to do all your hand stuff: Dylan Moore (+.089 WPA)

OTD Ichiro, 2012: Goes 7 for 8 combined for the Yankees in their doubleheader against Toronto; in the evening game, he also steals 4 bases for the third and final time in his career