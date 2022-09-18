 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
JULIOOOOOOOOOOOO! Julio Rodríguez in agreement with Mariners on long-term contract extension

Seattle Mariners Social Media Spotlight: Smiles for JRod, M’s Visit MNF, Ballpark Eats

Gimme all the ballpark food.

By Shay Weintraub
Hal “Hal the Hot Dog Guy” Gordon Jane Tyska/Digital First Media/East Bay Times via Getty Images

In Lookout Landing Land...

  • Check out some of the best LL tweets of the week:

In Mariners Land...

  • A seriously disappointing incident happened this week between the Arkansas Travelers in regard to their Pride Night and Sofie of Jesse Winker-Got-a-Pizza fame had some rightful words. After this, they went further and wrote in a series of tweets what it’s like being a queer baseball fan in Arkansas. Certainly worth a read.
  • Last Monday several Mariners took a quick stroll across the street to Lumen Field (still not used to that) to watch their Seattle Sports Siblings play WIN against the Denver Broncos in Russell Wilson’s first game since being traded to the ponies.
  • Congratulations to the Mariners 2021 First Round Draft Pick Harry Ford for being chosen to represent Great Britain in the World Baseball Classic!
  • When in California, take in the California sun! Lookin’ good, Manny.
  • Of COURSE Eugenio would have a child that smiles this much.

In Baseball Land...

  • Former Mariner Edwin Diaz sent his son, Jahel, off to school this past week!
  • Jahel, who looked like THIS when Edwin was still with Seattle.
  • Cut4 has the power rankings for the best ballpark foods. Vote below to tell us which one speaks to you the most. My pick is for the World Champions Burger.

Poll

Which Top 10 ballpark food speaks to you the most?

  • Truly wild when things like this happen. We can’t all be a Gerrit/Garret from the same high school in Orange, CA, but did you go to school with anyone who made the big leagues?

In Shay Land...

  • But is there...

