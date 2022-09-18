Seattle Mariners Social Media Spotlight: Smiles for JRod, M’s Visit MNF, Ballpark Eats

In Lookout Landing Land...
- Check out some of the best LL tweets of the week:
Drop a if you’re glad he’s a Mariner pic.twitter.com/rZUjTICTTT— Lookout Landing (@LookoutLanding) September 13, 2022
On Monday the odds on VegasInsider for Julio to win ROY were -1600, meaning you had to bet $1600 to win $100. Today those odds have increased to -3000.— Lookout Landing (@LookoutLanding) September 14, 2022
looking up julio ROY betting lines after that homer pic.twitter.com/8zZjXPTb4H— Lookout Landing (@LookoutLanding) September 17, 2022
Clevinger hits Julio and Ty France. Carlos Santana: pic.twitter.com/wKJrdLj8WL— Lookout Landing (@LookoutLanding) September 14, 2022
In Mariners Land...
- A seriously disappointing incident happened this week between the Arkansas Travelers in regard to their Pride Night and Sofie of Jesse Winker-Got-a-Pizza fame had some rightful words. After this, they went further and wrote in a series of tweets what it’s like being a queer baseball fan in Arkansas. Certainly worth a read.
The @ARTravs graciously invited me, a non-binary person, to throw the first pitch for a game in July and nobody panicked. But put a drag queen on the mound and everyone loses their minds. I guess I wasn’t gay enough. @LittleRockPride pic.twitter.com/Gy34nOd5ph— Sofie ️ (@sofieballgame) September 15, 2022
- Last Monday several Mariners took a quick stroll across the street to Lumen Field (still not used to that) to watch their Seattle Sports Siblings
playWIN against the Denver Broncos in Russell Wilson’s first game since being traded to the ponies.
- Congratulations to the Mariners 2021 First Round Draft Pick Harry Ford for being chosen to represent Great Britain in the World Baseball Classic!
- When in California, take in the California sun! Lookin’ good, Manny.
- Of COURSE Eugenio would have a child that smiles this much.
In Baseball Land...
- Former Mariner Edwin Diaz sent his son, Jahel, off to school this past week!
- Jahel, who looked like THIS when Edwin was still with Seattle.
- Cut4 has the power rankings for the best ballpark foods. Vote below to tell us which one speaks to you the most. My pick is for the World Champions Burger.
- Truly wild when things like this happen. We can’t all be a Gerrit/Garret from the same high school in Orange, CA, but did you go to school with anyone who made the big leagues?
