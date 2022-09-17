9/17/22: SEA at LAA Open Game Thread

If you’re in Seattle and you’re not reading this on your phone at Growler Guys, then stop what you’re doing and go! Go meet your feLLow LLers, have a good time, and tell ‘em Jake sent ya.

For the rest of us, doomed by our geography to watch tonight’s game in solitude, here’s tonight’s lineup:

Lineup!



No update on Suarez yet. pic.twitter.com/eKlIWLGnMU — Shannon Drayer (@shannondrayer) September 17, 2022

You’ll notice that Eugenio Suarez is missing, and that’s because he’s been sent to the 10-Day IL with a broken finger. According to Scott, the best case scenario is that he’ll be available in 10 days to DH, but he definitely cannot throw the ball right now.

This sucks so so so much, especially in this part of the year. The silver lining is that possible me and the other Toro Truthers may get to see our bull with some late season hero moments.

First Pitch: 6:05 PT

Radio: Seattle Sports 710 AM

TV: Growler Guys, also ROOT Sports NW and MLB.TV