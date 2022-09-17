 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
JULIOOOOOOOOOOOO! Julio Rodríguez in agreement with Mariners on long-term contract extension

Mariners Moose Tracks, 9/17/22: Harry Ford, Eugenio Suárez, and Yordan Álvarez

It’s the weekend!

By Anders Jorstad
Greetings everyone and welcome to the weekend! Let’s get you caught up on the latest.

In Mariners news...

  • What a special lad.
  • This is tough timing considering his injury yesterday, but our own Jake Mailhot wrote about the importance of Eugenio Suárez to the M’s success this season in a piece at Fangraphs.

Around the league...

