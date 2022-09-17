Mariners Moose Tracks, 9/17/22: Harry Ford, Eugenio Suárez, and Yordan Álvarez

Greetings everyone and welcome to the weekend! Let’s get you caught up on the latest.
In Mariners news...
- What a special lad.
HAPPY FRIDAY HARRY FORD JUST HOMERED FOR GREAT BRITAIN pic.twitter.com/GQjCRygSuS— Jordan Shusterman (@j_shusterman_) September 16, 2022
- This is tough timing considering his injury yesterday, but our own Jake Mailhot wrote about the importance of Eugenio Suárez to the M’s success this season in a piece at Fangraphs.
Around the league...
- The Mariners aren’t the only franchise re-writing the narrative this season — the Mets are on their way to changing their longtime image, writes Stephanie Apstein at Sports Illustrated.
- Major League Baseball is reportedly providing its teams with specific regions of the world to market in.
- Thanks to a three-homer effort from Yordan Álvarez, the Astros have officially clinched a playoff spot.
- Dan Szymborski at Fangraphs calculated the odds of someone winning the Triple Crown this season.
- Skyler Rivera at The Athletic broke down the logistics of the new MLB playoff format now that we’re getting close to the postseason. ($)
- Zach Buchanan at The Athletic spoke to several players and coaches to find out what is the best way to tell a young player he’s been called up to the big leagues. ($)
Loading comments...