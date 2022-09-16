Lookout Landing Podcast 201: The Pumpkin Spice Homestretch

Hello Seattle Mariners fans!

The crew Kate Preusser and Evan James are joined by staff writer Jacob Parr to dig in to the Mariners latest hot streak. After basking in the glow of the Geno, Geno & Julio week, The Mariners find themselves firmly locked in the driver’s seat on the road to a playoff game. While it sure seems like the competition outside the big three (Seattle, Toronto Blue Jays and Tampa Bay Rays) has begun to fade, the Mariners face some regression of their own from within. Is Ty France healthy enough to come up big? Should we worry about JP’s offense? The crew has the hot scoop ready to serve. We give Cal some flowers for being an offensive juggernaut and acknowledge Julio has run away with the rookie of the year award. Evan raves about Sam Haggerty, 2022 Mariners living legend. Lastly, the crew takes a bevy of listener questions about the bullpen, Mitch Haniger and Pumpkin Spice Everything.

