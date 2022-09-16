Mariners Moose Tracks, 9/16/22: Los Bomberos, Albert Pujols, and Roger Federer

Hello everyone! Happy Friday! Let’s explore the latest baseball news.
In Mariners news...
- The Mariners bullpen members were asked to build a defensive alignment using only each other, and the results are pretty interesting.
- Speaking of the bullpen, Jordan Shusterman at FOX Sports wrote about the special nature of this M’s unit.
- Corey Brock at The Athletic reconvened with Jerry Dipoto to discuss the most impactful moments of the rebuild that brought the team to where it is now. ($)
- Travis Sawchik took a deep dive into the two-seam fastball craze that has taken the Mariners pitching staff by storm.
- Patrick Dubuque at Baseball Prospectus discussed the special feeling Mariners fans have right now knowing their playoff drought is finally coming to a close. ($)
- In the second part of his analysis on M’s pitching prospect Prelander Berroa, Tieran Alexander at Prospects Live dove into what it would take for the right-hander to become a true ace.
- Have yourself a game, JK!
Jarred Kelenic ... times two!@Mariners | @RainiersLand pic.twitter.com/eTPmdyTuww— Minor League Baseball (@MiLB) September 16, 2022
- This is a really bad book for the Arkansas Travelers.
The @ARTravs graciously invited me, a non-binary person, to throw the first pitch for a game in July and nobody panicked. But put a drag queen on the mound and everyone loses their minds. I guess I wasn’t gay enough. @LittleRockPride pic.twitter.com/Gy34nOd5ph— Sofie ️ (@sofieballgame) September 15, 2022
Around the league...
- Jake Mintz at FOX Sports wrote about the storybook season that Albert Pujols is having to close out his career.
- Eno Sarris at The Athletic wonders if the seeming return of sticky substances in baseball can be managed. ($)
- Zach Crizer ponders whether AL Wild Card hopefuls might rather be the third wild card given the playoff format.
- The Royals’ plan to base their rebuild around pitching hasn’t exactly had the intended results. The Athletic staff analyzed what has gone right and what has gone wrong for the franchise. ($)
- Ben Lindbergh at The Ringer poured some hype on the two young Japanese superstars taking the NPB by storm.
- A cool bit of history for sure.
On Roberto Clemente day, a day that honors a man who paved the way for Latinos in MLB, the Rays have made some history.— Tricia Whitaker (@TriciaWhitaker) September 15, 2022
It’s the first time in Major League Baseball history, that all nine hitters in a starting lineup are Latino.
- Guardians outfielder-turned-reliever Anthony Gose has undergone Tommy John surgery.
- Ben Clemens at Fangraphs wonders when we should expect Albert Pujols to hit his 700th homer.
- Mets team president Sandy Alderson has decided to step down from his role.
Anders’ picks...
- Tennis legend Roger Federer has decided to call it a career, wrapping up one of the most successful ones of all time.
