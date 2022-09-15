Mariners Moose Tracks, 9/15/22: Cade Marlowe, Zach Plesac, and Shane McClanahan

Good morning everyone! We must make it through yet another Mariners off-day. The good news is we’re in the home stretch now, with no remaining games against winning teams. For now, let’s get you caught up on what’s happening around baseball.

In Mariners news...

Cade Marlowe, last year’s Ken Griffey Jr. Minor League Hitter of the Year award winner, is getting a look in Tacoma following a very strong year in Arkansas.

Around the league...

The final step for minor league unionization is now complete. Next, the negotiating begins.

Minor league baseball players are officially part of the Major League Baseball Players Association after their union-authorization cards were validated by an arbitrator and MLB voluntarily recognized the union as players' bargaining representative, sources tell ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) September 14, 2022

Ken Rosenthal at The Athletic wrote an open letter to White Sox manager Tony La Russa, requesting he step down for the good of the franchise and the game. ($)

This is a long time coming. Here’s to more accessibility in the game!

Incredibly exciting news: This fall, MLB Network will air all ALDS and ALCS games... ¡¡¡EN ESPAÑOL!!! pic.twitter.com/5WaUfokWw6 — Nathalie Alonso (@NathalieMLB) September 14, 2022

Jeff Passan at ESPN took an early stab at the upcoming free agency class, figuring out which teams might be in the mix for which players. ($)

Zach Plesac must have done some serious stuff aside from what we’ve already seen on the field in order to get dumped by his agency.

CAA has terminated its relationship with Guardians pitcher Zach Plesac. That’s a rarity for any agency. Plesac injured himself in successive seasons by aggressively taking off his shirt and punching the mound. In 2020 he was sent home for violating Covid protocols. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) September 14, 2022

Smell ya later, Angels! (By which I mean, literally tomorrow...when you play the Mariners)