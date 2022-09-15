 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Mariners Moose Tracks, 9/15/22: Cade Marlowe, Zach Plesac, and Shane McClanahan

News from yet another Mariners off-day.

By Anders Jorstad
Cleveland Guardians v Tampa Bay Rays Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

Good morning everyone! We must make it through yet another Mariners off-day. The good news is we’re in the home stretch now, with no remaining games against winning teams. For now, let’s get you caught up on what’s happening around baseball.

In Mariners news...

  • Cade Marlowe, last year’s Ken Griffey Jr. Minor League Hitter of the Year award winner, is getting a look in Tacoma following a very strong year in Arkansas.

Around the league...

  • The final step for minor league unionization is now complete. Next, the negotiating begins.
  • Ken Rosenthal at The Athletic wrote an open letter to White Sox manager Tony La Russa, requesting he step down for the good of the franchise and the game. ($)
  • This is a long time coming. Here’s to more accessibility in the game!
  • Jeff Passan at ESPN took an early stab at the upcoming free agency class, figuring out which teams might be in the mix for which players. ($)
  • Zach Plesac must have done some serious stuff aside from what we’ve already seen on the field in order to get dumped by his agency.
  • Smell ya later, Angels! (By which I mean, literally tomorrow...when you play the Mariners)

