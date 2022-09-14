9/14/22: Open Game Thread

The Seattle Mariners got outfoxed once again by Yu Darvish last night, spoiling a stellar effort by Logan Gilbert against a potent San Diego Padres lineup. Today they’ll hope to re-re-remix that experience slightly, with their ace on the hill in Luis Castillo opposed by former Cleveland Guardians stalwart Mike Clevinger. The M’s are once again without Mitch Haniger, hoping to see their veteran OF healed fully from his tweaked back by leaning on the two off days this week and this pride-heavy but impact-light series with an interleague opponent. The Vedder Cup hangs in the balance, as Seattle can secure a 3-1 season victory over San Diego with a win, while a loss would conclude things with a mere season split. Seattle will have the chance to be fairly aggressive with their bullpen this afternoon, given the off-day tomorrow, with Andrés Muñoz likely to get high-leverage work. Hopefully, however, Seattle can avoid any such need and jump on Clevinger as they did earlier in the season.

Game Time: 1:10 PM PT

TV: ROOT Sports NW

Radio: 710 AM ESPN

Online: MLB.TV