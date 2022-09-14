Mariners Moose Tracks, 9/14/22: Prelander Berroa, Munetaka Murakami, and Aaron Judge

Hello everyone! Let’s check in on the latest from around baseball.
In Mariners news...
- Tieran Alexander at Prospects Live dug deep into the pitch characteristics of Mariners pop-up prospect Prelander Berroa, who shares striking similarities to the game’s best pitching prospect.
- Gabe Goralnick at Pitcher List took a deep dive into the American League Rookie of the Year race between Julio Rodríguez and Adley Rutschman.
Around the league...
- Rawlings will give out Gold Glove awards to utility players in both leagues this year.
- Between Munetaka Murakami and Aaron Judge, it’s a great year for power hitters.
Second of the game for Munetaka Murakami to give him 55 on the year!— Yakyu Cosmopolitan (@baseballcosmo) September 13, 2022
He’s matches his uniform number and Sadaharu Oh’s single-season record for a Japanese-born player. pic.twitter.com/cj3LMu4htd
- Speaking of Judge, the Yankees slugger hit two more blasts yesterday, bringing his total on the season to 57.
- Nationals shortstop CJ Abrams was a very studious Spanish learner in high school, and as a near-fluent speaker now, it’s helped him communicate with teammates.
- Some World Baseball Classic drama is afoot.
According to @ElNuevoDia, Eduardo Pérez resigned as Puerto Rico’s WBC general manager because the president of PR’s baseball federation gave Yadier Molina the managerial job without telling him. Pérez wanted Joe Espada as manager. https://t.co/eWQAOeKUtE— Jorge Castillo (@jorgecastillo) September 13, 2022
- With a record-breaking game on the horizon for the Adam Wainwight-Yadier Molina battery, Jordan Shusterman at FOX Sports quizzed Wainwright on the other catchers he has worked with.
- The Marlins called up top infield prospect Jordan Groshans, a former first round pick by the Blue Jays.
- For those of you who were keeping track: Mike Trout did not homer yesterday, ending his streak at seven games.
