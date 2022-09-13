Mariners Moose Tracks, 9/13/22: Wilmer Flores, Mike Trout, and Jorge Soler

Mariners baseball is back tonight! An exciting matchup of Yu Darvish vs Logan Gilbert awaits, with first pitch against the San Diego Padres at 6:40 pm. Start your day off right with some fresh links:
In Mariners news...
- Mariners prospect Harry Ford will represent Great Britain in the World Baseball Classic qualifiers.
It’s official!@harry_ford is representing Great Britain in the #WBCQualifiers. @ModestoNuts hitting coach, Brad Marcelino, has also been named hitting coach for Great Britain. pic.twitter.com/CdnsQ879Ea— Mariners Player Development (@MsPlayerDev) September 12, 2022
- Shannon Drayer at Seattle Sports 710 AM emphasizes how important and encouraging the Mariners’ walk-off thriller Sunday night was for solidifying the team’s place in the playoff conversation.
Around the league...
- Happens to the best of us.
Oh Cody. We you. ♀️ pic.twitter.com/EirL895ily— Michele C (@mcheno) September 12, 2022
- The San Francisco Giants and infielder Wilmer Flores have agreed on a two-year/$13 million contract extension that includes a mutual option for a third season.
- Mike Trout continues to do Mike Trout things as he homered in his seventh straight game, extending his Los Angeles Angels’ club record and landing just one game shy of tying the AL/NL record of eight straight games with a home run.
- Miami Marlins outfielder Jorge Soler, who has been on the IL since June, is reportedly unlikely to return this season after progressing slower than the team had hoped.
Becca’s picks...
- Let Geno Cook?
“They wrote me off, I ain’t write back though.”— ESPN (@espn) September 13, 2022
Geno Smith with a message pic.twitter.com/R1EaKpW3Dt
