JULIOOOOOOOOOOOO! Julio Rodríguez in agreement with Mariners on long-term contract extension

Mariners Moose Tracks, 9/12/22: Albert Pujols, Zac Galen, and Chris Archer

Going into the off day with a series win over the reigning World Series champs.

By Becca Weinberg
St. Louis Cardinals v Pittsburgh Pirates Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images

Happy Monday! An unforgettable walk-off to take the series win last night over the Atlanta Braves brings us to an off day today before hosting the San Diego Padres to close out the homestand. Catch up on the happenings of the baseball world:

In Mariners news...

  • Will be thinking about the ending of this game for a loooong time.

Around the league...

  • Massive congrats to Albert Pujols who has now passed Alex Rodriguez to claim the fourth spot on the all-time home run list. History!
  • In an incredible act of kindness, Pujols let the fans who caught his record-setting home run keep the ball:
  • White Sox manager Tony La Russa is continuing to work back to full health, but has no timetable return to the team.

Becca’s picks...

  • Get your own copy of the Seattle Times’ commemorative Sue Bird poster!

