Mariners Moose Tracks, 9/12/22: Albert Pujols, Zac Galen, and Chris Archer

Happy Monday! An unforgettable walk-off to take the series win last night over the Atlanta Braves brings us to an off day today before hosting the San Diego Padres to close out the homestand. Catch up on the happenings of the baseball world:
In Mariners news...
- Will be thinking about the ending of this game for a loooong time.
“Absolutely incredible finish in front of a sold-out crowd!” pic.twitter.com/H7rTJorHyy— Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) September 12, 2022
Around the league...
- Massive congrats to Albert Pujols who has now passed Alex Rodriguez to claim the fourth spot on the all-time home run list. History!
ABSOLUTELY INCREDIBLE! Albert Pujols puts the Cardinals on top in the ninth with No. 697!!!!!!— Bally Sports Midwest (@BallySportsMW) September 11, 2022
- In an incredible act of kindness, Pujols let the fans who caught his record-setting home run keep the ball:
Matt and Samantha Brown caught Pujols’s 697th homer. Samantha’s— Jeff Jones (@jmjones) September 11, 2022
father passed away one year ago today. They met with Albert to give him the ball back — he told them to keep it and signed two more for them. Said it would mean more to her than to him. pic.twitter.com/FuXXFiYCIa
- White Sox manager Tony La Russa is continuing to work back to full health, but has no timetable return to the team.
White Sox manager Tony La Russa confirms to me he had a pacemaker inserted for his heart. He is grateful for having undergone a relatively "simple" procedure and is coming along well, working to regain his strength. It's unclear when he'll be ready to manage again.— Janie McCauley (@JanieMcCAP) September 11, 2022
- Rest in peace to former MLB pitcher Anthony Varvaro, who was driving to a 9/11 commemoration in New York when he was killed in a car crash. Our thoughts go out to Varvaro’s family and anyone affected by the tragedy.
- The Minnesota Twins have placed RHP Chris Archer on the 15-day IL due to a pectoral injury, with the team selecting the contract of RHP Jharel Cotton to take his place on the active roster.
- Zac Galen’s scoreless inning streak comes to an end at 44 1⁄3 innings , but not before breaking the Arizona Diamondback’s previous franchise record of 42 1⁄3 after throwing three scoreless innings against the Colorado Rockies.
- The Los Angeles Dodgers have become the first team this season to clinch a playoff berth, after beating the San Diego Padres 11-2 yesterday and improving their record to 96-43.
Becca’s picks...
- Get your own copy of the Seattle Times’ commemorative Sue Bird poster!
Download and print your own copy here: https://t.co/QydpvOjUHt https://t.co/TsXc13XXkh— Seattle Times Sports (@SeaTimesSports) September 11, 2022
