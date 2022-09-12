Seattle Mariners Photos of the Week: Sept 5 - Sept 11

What. A. Week.

Monday September 5 vs. Chicago White Sox

Grid View SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 05: Julio Rodriguez #44 of the Seattle Mariners stands on deck during the second inning against the Chicago White Sox at T-Mobile Park on September 05, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 05: Mitch Haniger #17 of the Seattle Mariners leads off first base during the first inning against the Chicago White Sox at T-Mobile Park on September 05, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 05: Jake Lamb #18 of the Seattle Mariners makes a play during the first inning against the Chicago White Sox at T-Mobile Park on September 05, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 05: Taylor Trammell #20 of the Seattle Mariners at bat against the Chicago White Sox during the seventh inning at T-Mobile Park on September 05, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 05: J.P. Crawford #3 of the Seattle Mariners celebrates his RBI single in the ninth inning against the Chicago White Sox at T-Mobile Park on September 05, 2022 in Seattle, Washington Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Sep 5, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; A Seattle Mariners fan cheers during the ninth inning against the Chicago White Sox at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Sep 5, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Marco Gonzales (7) throws against the Chicago White Sox during the third inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Tuesday September 6 vs. Chicago White Sox

Grid View SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 06: Julio Rodriguez #44 and J.P. Crawford #3 douse Cal Raleigh #29 of the Seattle Mariners after the game against the Chicago White Sox at T-Mobile Park on September 06, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. The Seattle Mariners won 3-0. Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 06: Logan Gilbert #36 of the Seattle Mariners reacts to pitching his way out of a jam during the sixth inning against the Chicago White Sox at T-Mobile Park on September 06, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 06: Cal Raleigh #29 of the Seattle Mariners reacts after hitting a two-run home run during the eighth inning against the Chicago White Sox at T-Mobile Park on September 06, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images

Sep 6, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Chicago White Sox right fielder Adam Engel (15) is caught stealing with a throw from Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh (not pictured) to shortstop J.P. Crawford (3) during the seventh inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

Sep 6, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners center fielder Julio Rodriguez (44) jogs off the field prior to the game between the Seattle Mariners and the Chicago White Sox at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

Sep 6, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; The Seattle Mariners outfielders dance after defeating the Chicago White Sox at T-Mobile Park. Seattle defeated Chicago 3-0. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 06: Cal Raleigh #29 of the Seattle Mariners celebrates with teammates after hitting a two-run home run during the eighth inning against the Chicago White Sox at T-Mobile Park on September 06, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images

Wednesday September 7 vs. Chicago White Sox

Grid View SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 07: Eugenio Suarez #28 of the Seattle Mariners celebrates his home run during the seventh inning against the Chicago White Sox at T-Mobile Park on September 07, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 07: Mitch Haniger #17 of the Seattle Mariners at bat against the Chicago White Sox during the sixth inning at T-Mobile Park on September 07, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 07: Julio Rodriguez #44 of the Seattle Mariners at bat during the sixth inning against the Chicago White Sox at T-Mobile Park on September 07, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 07: Luis Castillo #21 of the Seattle Mariners reacts during the fifth inning against the Chicago White Sox at T-Mobile Park on September 07, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 07: Eugenio Suarez #28 of the Seattle Mariners reacts after his two-run home run with Ty France #23 for his 1000th career hit during the third inning against the Chicago White Sox at T-Mobile Park on September 07, 2022 in Seattle, Washington Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 07: Curt Casali #5 of the Seattle Mariners scores against the Chicago White Sox during the third inning at T-Mobile Park on September 07, 2022 in Seattle, Washington Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Luis Castillo (21) throws in the bullpen before playing against the Chicago White Sox at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Lindsey Wasson Lindsey Wasson-USA TODAY Sports

Friday September 9 vs. Atlanta

Grid View SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 09: Former Seattle Seahawk and Hall of Fame player Walter Jones throws the ceremonial first pitch before the game between the Seattle Mariners and the Atlanta Braves at T-Mobile Park on September 09, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 09: Cal Raleigh #29 of the Seattle Mariners at bat against the Atlanta Braves during the second inning at T-Mobile Park on September 09, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 09: Jesse Winker #27 of the Seattle Mariners stands on deck against the Atlanta Braves during the fourth inning at T-Mobile Park on September 09, 2022 in Seattle, Washington Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 09: Ty France #23 of the Seattle Mariners congratulates J.P. Crawford #3 on his home run against the Atlanta Braves during the fifth inning at T-Mobile Park on September 09, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 09: Eugenio Suarez #28 of the Seattle Mariners catches the ball for an out against the Atlanta Braves during the fifth inning at T-Mobile Park on September 09, 2022 in Seattle, Washington Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 09: Julio Rodriguez #44 of the Seattle Mariners stands on deck during the fifth inning against the Atlanta Braves at T-Mobile Park on September 09, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 09: Carlos Santana #41 of the Seattle Mariners celebrates his home run with a bubble gum wrapper on his helmet during the seventh inning against the Atlanta Braves at T-Mobile Park on September 09, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Saturday September 10 vs. Atlanta

Grid View SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 10: George Kirby #68 of the Seattle Mariners pitches against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning at T-Mobile Park on September 10, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 10: Eugenio Suarez #28 of the Seattle Mariners celebrates his home run during the sixth inning against the Atlanta Braves at T-Mobile Park on September 10, 2022 in Seattle, Washington Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 10: Julio Rodriguez #44 of the Seattle Mariners celebrates his RBI double against the Atlanta Braves during the seventh inning at T-Mobile Park on September 10, 2022 in Seattle, Washington Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 10: Sam Haggerty #0 of the Seattle Mariners celebrates after a 3-1 win against the Atlanta Braves at T-Mobile Park on September 10, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 10: A fan is tackled by security during the eighth inning between the Seattle Mariners and the Atlanta Braves at T-Mobile Park on September 10, 2022 in Seattle, Washington Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 10: Sam Haggerty #0 of the Seattle Mariners catches a foul ball for an out during the eighth inning against the Atlanta Braves at T-Mobile Park on September 10, 2022 in Seattle, Washington Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 10: George Kirby #68 and Cal Raleigh #29 of the Seattle Mariners look on during the seventh inning against the Atlanta Braves at T-Mobile Park on September 10, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Sunday September 11 vs. Atlanta

Grid View SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 11: Eugenio Suarez #28 of the Seattle Mariners celebrates his walk-off home run during the ninth inning against the Atlanta Braves at T-Mobile Park on September 11, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 11: Eugenio Suarez #28 of the Seattle Mariners celebrates his walk-off home run with Julio Rodriguez #44 and third base coach Manny Acta #14 during the ninth inning against the Atlanta Braves at T-Mobile Park on September 11, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 11: Julio Rodriguez #44 of the Seattle Mariners celebrates his home run during the ninth inning against the Atlanta Braves at T-Mobile Park on September 11, 2022 in Seattle, Washington Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 11: Kenley Jansen #74 of the Atlanta Braves reacts after giving up a home run to Julio Rodriguez #44 of the Seattle Mariners during the ninth inning at T-Mobile Park on September 11, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 11: Eugenio Suarez #28 of the Seattle Mariners reacts after his home run with Sam Haggerty #0during the fifth inning against the Atlanta Braves at T-Mobile Park on September 11, 2022 in Seattle, Washington Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 11: Sam Haggerty #0 of the Seattle Mariners makes a diving catch during the fourth inning against the Atlanta Braves at T-Mobile Park on September 11, 2022 in Seattle, Washington Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 11: Manager Scott Servais #9 of the Seattle Mariners tips his cap with a patch commemorating 9/11 before the game against the Atlanta Braves at T-Mobile Park on September 11, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images