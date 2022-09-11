9/11/22: ATL at SEA Open Game Thread

After the Mariners won 3-1 yesterday against the Braves (thanks to another brilliant start from rookie pitcher George Kirby), both teams come into today hoping to take the series. FanGraphs gave the Mariners a higher chance of winning today’s game than yesterday’s— hopefully the M’s can get some runs off familiar veteran pitcher Jake Odorizzi.

The Braves are rolling out an identical lineup to yesterday’s, except that inexplicably good-hitting catcher Travis D’Arnaud gets an off day; William Contreras will be behind the plate instead. The M’s lineup is fairly shook up compared what we’ve been used to, with Cal Raleigh batting cleanup! Sam Haggerty’s magic yesterday earned him another start today, and Carlos Santana is getting the start at first to give Ty France an extra rest day, for unnerving reasons:

Ty France’s wrist has been barking on the swing and misses, Servais taking the opportunity to give him 2 days with the off day tomorrow. He will be available off the bench. — Shannon Drayer (@shannondrayer) September 11, 2022

The game will be televised on ROOT Sports, and the radio broadcast is on 710 Seattle Sports, as usual.