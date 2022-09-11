Seattle Mariners Social Media Spotlight: G7 Wine, Winker’s Little Bills Mafia, and Sue Bird

In Lookout Landing Land...
- Here are some of our best tweets of ‘da week
Seven strikeouts to begin a game is a franchise record for the Mariners, but it's also heckin' cool— Lookout Landing (@LookoutLanding) September 7, 2022
- With him being the AL leader in CS you’d think players would stop on running on Cal, but they do naht
Running on Cal Raleigh? pic.twitter.com/XNMpGHtoev— Lookout Landing (@LookoutLanding) September 7, 2022
In Mariners Land...
- If you don’t know Sarah Langs by now, you definitely should. Other than being the Number 1 of numbers, she often tweets little things like this that are the ultimate joy
when you're Julio Rodríguez and you just called a Cal Raleigh HR (or so it appears)— Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) September 7, 2022
BASEBALL IS THE BEST pic.twitter.com/vNEU6DNPsy
- Jesse Winker was all too excited to celebrate the beginning start of the NFL season with another little member of Bills Mafia
- This week Marco and Monica Gonzales launched a limited edition wine created in honor of Monica’s late mother, Linda Zender, who passed away last year from multiple systems atrophy.
- This event was no small occasion — the introduction of the G7 Wine was met with attention from the media and a whole lot of support from Marco’s teammates.
- With Atlanta in town, Dave Sims was able to catch up with a couple of friends — 1st and 3rd base coaches Eric Young Sr. and Ron Washington who are MLB’s only African-American duo working those corners.
- New sponsorship alert! Adam Frazier is now posing with Celsius drinks which is less sexy than Dylan Moore’s Manscaped sponsorship, but in my opinion is tastier.
- Did you make the cut in TMobile Park’s latest Reel?
In Baseball Land...
- Literal hats off to this fan
- He’s just saying hi to some friends, no biggie.
- How cool is it that we can track every little part of a pitch now?
In Shay Land...
- As a young girl who grew up playing point guard in the Seattle area, I idolized the hell out of Sue Bird. Truly the GOAT of Seattle professional athletes. Thank you, Sue.
- Here are some retro Sue photos to send you off with:
- 2002 Draft Day!
- Both Lauren Jackson and Sue Bird made the All-Star Game in 2002 and brought some FRESH lewks. Photo by Jennifer Pottheiser/WNBAE/Getty Images
- Before there was Megan Rapinoe there was... Nick Carter? Photo by KMazur/WireImage
- Seattle’s finest during the 2003 NBA All-Star Weekend Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images
- *back cracks*
- The iconic mask. Photo by Chris Trotman/Getty Images
- First ‘chip! Photo by Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images
