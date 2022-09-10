78-61: Chart

George Kirby: 6 IP, 1R/0ER, 6 K, 0 BB, 85 pitches (62 strikes)

Max Fried: 6 IP, 2 ER, 6 K, 0 BB, 85 pitches (60 strikes)

(Spiderman pointing meme)

Pecan logs from Stuckey’s: we will share this treat between George Kirby (.134 WPA) and Andrés Muñoz (.168 WPA), with an extra Stuckey’s Sesame Stick for Sam Haggerty (.129 WPA) and Julio (.122 WPA)

A hot dog that’s been on the rollers all day at a Love’s Travel Stop:

Game thread comment of the day:

People must be out and about because I felt like there should have been like, seventeen game threads for this game, and also, this comment should have been turned teal immediately:

If you did miss the game, make sure to revisit the threads, or watch a replay, or something, because wowza.

On this day in Ichiro, 2005:

Ichiro goes 4-for-5 with a stolen base, and probably should have had two stolen bases (Mariners manager Mike Hargrove was ejected arguing the call), but the one out he made was striking out to end the game, a 5-3 Mariners loss, which probably still annoys him to this day.