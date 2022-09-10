 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
JULIOOOOOOOOOOOO! Julio Rodríguez in agreement with Mariners on long-term contract extension

Mariners Moose Tracks, 9/10/22: George Kirby, Edwin Jackson, and the MLBPA

Baseball’s most notable nomad is hanging ‘em up.

By Anders Jorstad
Good morning everyone and happy Saturday! Here’s the latest from around baseball.

In Mariners news...

Around the league...

  • Are you kidding me?
  • What do you think should be done with the AL MVP?
  • Tony La Russa’s decision to shove Andrew Vaughn into the outfield is singlehandedly ruining his value.
  • Sam Blum at The Athletic told the story of Scott Spezio’s journey of self-discovery after losing his kids due to substance abuse after he retired. ($)
  • It appears that everyone loves Dae-Ho.

