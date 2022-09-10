Mariners Moose Tracks, 9/10/22: George Kirby, Edwin Jackson, and the MLBPA

Good morning everyone and happy Saturday! Here’s the latest from around baseball.
In Mariners news...
- Eno Sarris at The Athletic wrote about George Kirby’s new slider in his latest piece. ($)
Around the league...
- In a surprising decision, Major League Baseball has decided to voluntarily recognize the minor leaguers’ joining the MLBPA.
- MLB also officially announced the rule changes that we all knew were coming, despite protest from the MLBPA.
- Rocco Baldelli doing his best to save baseball.
Rocco Baldelli on asking the umpire to check James Karinchak for sticky substances:— Aaron Gleeman (@AaronGleeman) September 10, 2022
"I have an obligation to our players and to our team to do what I think is right."
Baldelli's full quotes: pic.twitter.com/VYlBbvUF3I
- Are you kidding me?
Nick Castellanos does not miss pic.twitter.com/FaURy2PpkS— Phillies Muse (@Phillies_Muse) September 8, 2022
- What do you think should be done with the AL MVP?
Is Aaron Judge the AL MVP?— The Athletic (@TheAthletic) September 9, 2022
"Aaron Judge is slashing .343, .484, .829? 1.313 OPS." - @MarcCarig
"That's crazy. What's his ERA?" - @GrantBrisbee pic.twitter.com/bzjOG2fRk9
- Tony La Russa’s decision to shove Andrew Vaughn into the outfield is singlehandedly ruining his value.
Andrew Vaughn has a 123 wRC+ and 0.1 WAR. You want to know the last time a qualified hitter had a 123 wRC+ or higher and 0.1 or less WAR?— Michael Kenny (@michael_kennyjr) September 9, 2022
Never. It's literally never happened before.
- Sam Blum at The Athletic told the story of Scott Spezio’s journey of self-discovery after losing his kids due to substance abuse after he retired. ($)
- It appears that everyone loves Dae-Ho.
For Lee Dae-ho's final at bat in Daegu, both Samsung and Lotte fans serenaded 'Big Boy' with his cheering songpic.twitter.com/rBCfV8fAHt— Dan Kurtz (@MyKBO) September 9, 2022
- Longtime Mariners farmhand Luis Liberto will soon make his MLB debut, as he has been called up by the Padres.
- Brendan McKay will undergo Tommy John surgery. The Rays left-hander has already had surgery for a shoulder issue and for thoracic outlet syndrome.
- Stay classy, Yankees fans.
Yankee fans were chanting "Joey Gallo" at Aaron Hicks after he dropped a fly ball— The Athletic MLB (@TheAthleticMLB) September 10, 2022
@TalkinYankspic.twitter.com/MSG6e7WdGw
- Edwin Jackson has officially announced his retirement from Major League Baseball.
