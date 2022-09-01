9/1/22: Open Game Thread

Hello and welcome to the month of September! To our teachers and students out there, this might be the beginning of the school year, but it’s also a chance to play hooky on Day One and sneak in some Seattle Mariners action on your phone.

With September comes roster expansion, and the Mariners welcomed that in by activating Matt Boyd and calling up Taylor Trammell (hitting ninth today — and against a lefty, no less!).

Perhaps this is so obvious as to be unnecessary, but a win today would be great — especially since the Mariners are about to run through a gauntlet of playoff contenders (the Guardians, White Sox, Braves, and Padres). Really nice to see J.P. back in the lineup, though I was just starting to talk myself into Adam Frazier, starting shortstop.

Game Time: 10:10am PDT

TV: ROOT Sports NW, MLB.tv for out-of-market viewers

Radio: 710 Seattle Sports, MLB At Bat