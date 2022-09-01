 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
JULIOOOOOOOOOOOO! Julio Rodríguez in agreement with Mariners on long-term contract extension

Mariners Moose Tracks, 9/1/22: Evan White, Edwin Díaz, and Gunnar Henderson

Happy September everyone!

By Anders Jorstad
Baltimore Orioles v Cleveland Guardians Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images

Happy September folks! Let’s hope the Mariners can get the sweep in a morning contest (if you’re on the west coast) to get the month started off on the right foot. Here’s everything else that’s happening around baseball.

In Mariners news...

  • Julio Rodríguez got the ESPN feature story treatment after signing his monster contract, as written by Alden González.
  • Those Evan White exit velocities are looking good.

Around the league...

  • This is pretty freaking cool. I’m glad Edwin Díaz is now getting the national recognition he deserves.
  • There are few things that are more pleasing to watch than videos of guys being told they’ve made it to the show. Congratulations to Gunnar!
  • Speaking of...he started his big league career with a bang. If we weren’t already in the second wild card position I’d be real scared of the Orioles right now.
  • I’m glad Major League Baseball has decided to expand the scope of where they’re willing to play games. This will be extremely cool!

