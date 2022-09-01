Mariners Moose Tracks, 9/1/22: Evan White, Edwin Díaz, and Gunnar Henderson

Happy September folks! Let’s hope the Mariners can get the sweep in a morning contest (if you’re on the west coast) to get the month started off on the right foot. Here’s everything else that’s happening around baseball.

In Mariners news...

Julio Rodríguez got the ESPN feature story treatment after signing his monster contract, as written by Alden González.

Those Evan White exit velocities are looking good.

Evan White having a night and it’s only the fourth inning. Two home runs and a double. All crushed. #Mariners pic.twitter.com/17S1DLapJ3 — Luke Arkins (@luke_arkins) September 1, 2022

Around the league...

This is pretty freaking cool. I’m glad Edwin Díaz is now getting the national recognition he deserves.

Edwin Díaz x Timmy Trumpet is a masterclass in how to grow baseball pic.twitter.com/YxQfDlM3C4 — Joon Lee (@joonlee) September 1, 2022

There are few things that are more pleasing to watch than videos of guys being told they’ve made it to the show. Congratulations to Gunnar!

Speaking of...he started his big league career with a bang. If we weren’t already in the second wild card position I’d be real scared of the Orioles right now.

GUNNAR HENDERSON'S FIRST MLB HIT WITH THE @Orioles IS A HOMER! pic.twitter.com/9t7Y1hqaBg — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) August 31, 2022

I’m glad Major League Baseball has decided to expand the scope of where they’re willing to play games. This will be extremely cool!