Mariners Moose Tracks, 9/1/22: Evan White, Edwin Díaz, and Gunnar Henderson

Happy September folks! Let’s hope the Mariners can get the sweep in a morning contest (if you’re on the west coast) to get the month started off on the right foot. Here’s everything else that’s happening around baseball.
In Mariners news...
- Julio Rodríguez got the ESPN feature story treatment after signing his monster contract, as written by Alden González.
- Those Evan White exit velocities are looking good.
Evan White having a night and it’s only the fourth inning. Two home runs and a double. All crushed. #Mariners pic.twitter.com/17S1DLapJ3— Luke Arkins (@luke_arkins) September 1, 2022
Around the league...
- This is pretty freaking cool. I’m glad Edwin Díaz is now getting the national recognition he deserves.
Edwin Díaz x Timmy Trumpet is a masterclass in how to grow baseball pic.twitter.com/YxQfDlM3C4— Joon Lee (@joonlee) September 1, 2022
- There are few things that are more pleasing to watch than videos of guys being told they’ve made it to the show. Congratulations to Gunnar!
Unforgettable moments pic.twitter.com/TxcCbf5XY6— Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) August 31, 2022
- Speaking of...he started his big league career with a bang. If we weren’t already in the second wild card position I’d be real scared of the Orioles right now.
GUNNAR HENDERSON'S FIRST MLB HIT WITH THE @Orioles IS A HOMER! pic.twitter.com/9t7Y1hqaBg— MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) August 31, 2022
- I’m glad Major League Baseball has decided to expand the scope of where they’re willing to play games. This will be extremely cool!
It’s official: The Padres and Giants will play a two-game series April 29-30 at Estadio Alfredo Harp Helú, MLB announced. These will be the first major-league regular-season games in Mexico City.— Dennis Lin (@dennistlin) August 31, 2022
- Jarrett Seidler and Jeffrey Paternostro at Baseball Prospectus discussed the impact of the unionization of Minor League Baseball. ($)
- Mets rookie infielder Brett Baty will undergo surgery on his thumb, effectively ending his season.
- White Sox manager Tony La Russa is taking a leave of absence for an unspecified period of time while he deals with a health issue. Here’s to hoping he’s able to recover quickly.
- Learn more about new A’s left-handed starter Ken Waldichuk in Jarrett Seidler’s call-up analysis at Baseball Prospectus. ($)
Loading comments...