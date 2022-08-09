8/9/2022: Open Game Thread

As the Mariners look to right the ship after last night’s tough loss, they could do worse than turn to Luis Castillo. In his second start for Seattle, he’ll face the Yankees for the third time in four starts. Still no Anthony Rizzo in the lineup for New York as he continues to recover from his back injury.

Facing down Geritt Cole, Scott Servais has used Mitch and Eugenio to construct a Lamb-burger in the cleanup spot. We’ll see if it pays off.

News and notes from pre-game

Fun story (but only sorta fun pitcher) Brennan Bernardino has been recalled to take Ryan Borucki’s roster spot as the southpaw deals with a flexor strain.

Servais says that Julio is not expected to be activated when first eligible tomorrow, but that he’d be surprised if Julio isn’t in the lineup on Friday.

Dylan Moore and Diego Castillo are expected to be activated tomorrow.

Lookout Landing can confirm the earlier reports that Tucker is, in fact, a good boy.

First pitch: 7:10 PT

TV: ROOT (Goldy and Blow will be joined by Dan the Man Wilson)

Radio: 710 am (Rizzs and Sims)