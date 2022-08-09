Mariners Moose Tracks, 8/9/22: Franmil Reyes, Matt Carpenter, and Elly De La Cruz

Good morning everyone and happy Tuesday! Here’s the latest from the world of baseball.
In Mariners news...
- Mariners Double-A starter Connor Jones has undergone Tommy John surgery and now begins the long road back.
I never thought i’d be writing this…. This morning i underwent successful Tommy John Surgery with Dr James Andrews. Thank you to everyone who has reached out over the last week or so I’ve been fortunate to be as healthy as possible over the last 10 years. i’ll be back! pic.twitter.com/RvW2QEZeGj— Connor Jones (@ConnorJones33) August 4, 2022
- The Mariners are about to have several players return from injury, so of course now everyone is getting hurt again.
Ryan Borucki has a forearm strain and will have a MRI tomorrow. Servais would prefer to have a lefty out of the bullpen if possible but we'll see what happens with the roster.— Ryan Divish (@RyanDivish) August 9, 2022
Jesse Winker's back spasms will have him day to day. Servais thought they stemmed from a swing and miss in his first AB.— Ryan Divish (@RyanDivish) August 9, 2022
- Darragh McDonald at MLB Trade Rumors says the Mariners can’t afford to ignore the shortstop market this winter, given J.P. Crawford’s recent struggles.
Around the league...
- The Mariners are a good fielding team. Thank you to our hero Perry Hill!
One thing we track are "defensive misplays"— SIS_Baseball (@sis_baseball) August 8, 2022
Plays that aren't errors - but are mistakes that cost an out, a base, or a chance at an out
We have 60+ categories, watch every play to chart them
MLB Leaders in FEWEST Misplays & Errors
1. Mariners
2. Mets
3. Cardinals#SeaUsRise
- Baseball America updated its top 100 prospect list once again to account for the new draft picks. The Mariners have zero players on the list in its current form. ($)
- Kiley McDaniel at ESPN also updated his organizational rankings following the draft and trade deadline. The Mariners are ranked 25th, mostly on the back of what was perceived as a strong draft by the industry. ($)
- Given the way waivers works, it seems like the Mariners had the opportunity to pick up Franmil Reyes and passed. That’s a bummer, because he’s one of my favorite players, but I understand the M’s don’t have room for him right now.
According to multiple sources Cubs are adding outfielder Franmil Reyes. Reyes was DFA'd by Cleveland last week. He's owed ~$1.5M rest of this season and arb eligible this winter. Heard great things about him as a clubhouse guy and prior to this yr he'd put up big power numbers— Sahadev Sharma (@sahadevsharma) August 8, 2022
- The Cubs announced that they will be releasing Jason Heyward at the end of the season even though he has another year left on his deal. It’s a very strange thing to announce in the middle of the summer.
- Tyler Glasnow isn’t ruling out the chance that he could pitch again in 2022.
- The Yankees announced that Matt Carpenter suffered a foot fracture during yesterday’s game with Seattle.
- The Rays are currently staying at a hotel in Milwaukee that many players in baseball believe is haunted. Some players are concerned.
- Ben Clemens at Fangraphs wrote about the triumphant return of Jacob deGrom.
- The Padres didn’t acquire the closer they thought they were getting this trade deadline, writes Mikey Ajeto at Baseball Prospectus. ($)
- The Yankees have agreed to a minor league deal with former Mariners reliever Joey Gerber.
- Brett Seidler at Baseball Prospectus wrote about the incredible feats of Reds prospect Elly De La Cruz, who might just be baseball’s next sensation. ($)
