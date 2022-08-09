 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Mariners Moose Tracks, 8/9/22: Franmil Reyes, Matt Carpenter, and Elly De La Cruz

The Mariners injury carousel continues to spin.

By Anders Jorstad
/ new
MLB: Cleveland Guardians at Tampa Bay Rays Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Good morning everyone and happy Tuesday! Here’s the latest from the world of baseball.

In Mariners news...

  • Mariners Double-A starter Connor Jones has undergone Tommy John surgery and now begins the long road back.
  • The Mariners are about to have several players return from injury, so of course now everyone is getting hurt again.

Around the league...

  • The Mariners are a good fielding team. Thank you to our hero Perry Hill!
  • Baseball America updated its top 100 prospect list once again to account for the new draft picks. The Mariners have zero players on the list in its current form. ($)
  • Kiley McDaniel at ESPN also updated his organizational rankings following the draft and trade deadline. The Mariners are ranked 25th, mostly on the back of what was perceived as a strong draft by the industry. ($)
  • Given the way waivers works, it seems like the Mariners had the opportunity to pick up Franmil Reyes and passed. That’s a bummer, because he’s one of my favorite players, but I understand the M’s don’t have room for him right now.

More From Lookout Landing

Loading comments...