8/8/22: SEA vs. NYY Open Game Thread

After a somewhat disappointing series split with the Angels, the Mariners match up again with one of the league’s best teams in the Yankees, with a very similar look on both sides to the series from last week.

Lineups:

Sorry, is he James Taillon now? Is this like when I went to high school and decided to rebrand from “Katie” to “Kate”? Tis the back-to-school season, I guess. Maybe this is Jameson’s bid to extricate himself from the punishing NYC media market for once and for all and defect to the west (best) coast. We’ll take you and give you sanctuary in the basement of T-Mobile, Jameson. If we must.

Other than that, this is the Yankees lineup you saw a week ago, and sadly, the Mariners lineup as well, although plus one Ty France. I’m still sad we don’t get on-field pictures of Judge and Julio together.

Speaking of Julio:

News and Notes from Scott’s pregame presser:

Matt Boyd threw a simulated two-inning game today and looked good, per Servais. Fastballs was 91-93 MPH and the secondaries reportedly looked good, so look for him to start a rehab assignment soon.

Julio’s grip strength looks good, but he’s still feeling vibration in the injured wrist on his swing. Servais says they’ll have a better idea tonight or tomorrow if he’ll be able to get back for Wednesday’s game—something the Mariners would really like to do as the Yankees have a lefty starting that day.

Dylan Moore is on track in his recovery and should return to the lineup Wednesday.

Diego Castillo might also be able to return to the lineup on Wednesday; he felt good after his rehab assignment in Everett and the velocity was where he needed it to be.

Ken Giles will stay on his rehab assignment for now and continue working back.

Taylor Trammell feels good and is physically ready to return, but Servais acknowledged they have to find a place for him on the roster.

Game information:

Game time: 7:10 PT

Radio: 710 Seattle Sports

Television: ROOT Sports NW