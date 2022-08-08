Mariners Moose Tracks, 8/8/22: Jesse Winker, Edwin Diaz, and Fernando Tatis Jr.

A 6-3 win against the Los Angeles Angels with plenty of good vibes brings the New York Yankees to town as the Mariners start an important three-game series tonight. Catch up on today’s baseball news as we await first pitch at 7:10 pm.

In Mariners news...

Reliever Diego Castillo is set to begin his rehab stint with the Everett AquaSox as he continues his journey back to full health.

Diego Castillo will begin a MiLB rehab stint with @EverettAquaSox. He’s not far away from rejoining the club. — Corey Brock (@CoreyBrockMLB) August 7, 2022

They don’t call it the electric factory for nothing.

Get out the rye bread and mustard, Grandma! pic.twitter.com/cx9Q6YQD5A — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) August 7, 2022

Around the league...

Can’t argue with that.

Best walk out in the game right now pic.twitter.com/xbIauMiroi — Tom Koehler (@TKREFRESH22) August 7, 2022

San Diego Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. began his rehab assignment this past weekend, and manager Bob Melvin reported that the team is targeting mid-August for his return.

Bob Melvin, as close as he’s come to offering a timetable, says the Padres are targeting “mid-August-ish” for Fernando Tatis Jr.’s return. No, he wouldn’t elaborate on that. — AJ Cassavell (@AJCassavell) August 7, 2022

Becca’s picks...

In front of the largest crowd in Seattle Storm history, Sue Bird’s final regular season home game was one for the books, as she delivered a powerful speech to the crowd. Thank you Sue for everything you’ve done for the city and the sport!