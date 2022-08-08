 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mariners Moose Tracks, 8/8/22: Jesse Winker, Edwin Diaz, and Fernando Tatis Jr.

A light batch of links for your Monday!

By Becca Weinberg
Los Angeles Angels v Seattle Mariners Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images

A 6-3 win against the Los Angeles Angels with plenty of good vibes brings the New York Yankees to town as the Mariners start an important three-game series tonight. Catch up on today’s baseball news as we await first pitch at 7:10 pm.

In Mariners news...

  • Reliever Diego Castillo is set to begin his rehab stint with the Everett AquaSox as he continues his journey back to full health.
  • They don’t call it the electric factory for nothing.

Around the league...

  • Can’t argue with that.
  • San Diego Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. began his rehab assignment this past weekend, and manager Bob Melvin reported that the team is targeting mid-August for his return.

Becca’s picks...

  • In front of the largest crowd in Seattle Storm history, Sue Bird’s final regular season home game was one for the books, as she delivered a powerful speech to the crowd. Thank you Sue for everything you’ve done for the city and the sport!

