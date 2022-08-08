Mariners Moose Tracks, 8/8/22: Jesse Winker, Edwin Diaz, and Fernando Tatis Jr.

A 6-3 win against the Los Angeles Angels with plenty of good vibes brings the New York Yankees to town as the Mariners start an important three-game series tonight. Catch up on today’s baseball news as we await first pitch at 7:10 pm.
In Mariners news...
- Reliever Diego Castillo is set to begin his rehab stint with the Everett AquaSox as he continues his journey back to full health.
Diego Castillo will begin a MiLB rehab stint with @EverettAquaSox. He’s not far away from rejoining the club.— Corey Brock (@CoreyBrockMLB) August 7, 2022
- They don’t call it the electric factory for nothing.
Get out the rye bread and mustard, Grandma! pic.twitter.com/cx9Q6YQD5A— Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) August 7, 2022
Around the league...
- Can’t argue with that.
Best walk out in the game right now pic.twitter.com/xbIauMiroi— Tom Koehler (@TKREFRESH22) August 7, 2022
- San Diego Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. began his rehab assignment this past weekend, and manager Bob Melvin reported that the team is targeting mid-August for his return.
Bob Melvin, as close as he’s come to offering a timetable, says the Padres are targeting “mid-August-ish” for Fernando Tatis Jr.’s return. No, he wouldn’t elaborate on that.— AJ Cassavell (@AJCassavell) August 7, 2022
- The Pittsburgh Pirates have claimed Kevin Padlo off waivers from the Mariners and optioned him to Triple-A. In a corresponding move, the team has released outfielder Jake Marisnick.
- The St. Louis Cardinals make franchise history with a three-game sweep of the Yankees to record their seventh win in a row and remain in first place in the NL Central.
- A controversial play at the plate led to the ejection of Minnesota Twins manager Rocco Baldelli as the Toronto Blue Jays took the 3-2 W.
Becca’s picks...
- In front of the largest crowd in Seattle Storm history, Sue Bird’s final regular season home game was one for the books, as she delivered a powerful speech to the crowd. Thank you Sue for everything you’ve done for the city and the sport!
We love you, @S10Bird— Seattle Storm (@seattlestorm) August 7, 2022
Thank you for everything you have given to Seattle and the game of basketball. #TheFinalFlight pic.twitter.com/UidfAziZJe
