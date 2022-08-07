8/7/22: Open Game Thread

Mariners stalwart Marco Gonzales gets the bump for Seattle, and his opposite will be Tucker Davidson, recent addition to the Angels via trade.

Mitch Haniger is in the lineup for the second day since coming back from an extended IL stint, having gone 1-for-3 with a walk in his return in the second game of yesterday’s double header. Kyle Lewis is getting a day off from starting, and Jarred Kelenic will be manning center with a hot Haggerty starting in right.

In other Mariners news:

An update on Diego Castillo’s status.

Diego Castillo will begin a MiLB rehab stint with @EverettAquaSox. He’s not far away from rejoining the club. — Corey Brock (@CoreyBrockMLB) August 7, 2022

And Kevin Padlo is the latest player to fall out of the system via the waiver wire.

Mariners roster move:



Kevin Padlo, INF, claimed off waivers by the Pittsburgh Pirates. — Mariners PR (@MarinersPR) August 7, 2022

Game start: 1:10 PM Pacific

TV: ROOT Sports NW

Radio: Seattle Sports (710 AM)