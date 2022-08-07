 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

8/7/22: Open Game Thread

No lazy Sunday for the Mariners who need to rally behind Marco Gonzales and go for the win, and a series split

By Bren Everfolly
/ new
Seattle Mariners v New York Yankees Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

Mariners stalwart Marco Gonzales gets the bump for Seattle, and his opposite will be Tucker Davidson, recent addition to the Angels via trade.

From the Corner of Edgar & Dave

Mitch Haniger is in the lineup for the second day since coming back from an extended IL stint, having gone 1-for-3 with a walk in his return in the second game of yesterday’s double header. Kyle Lewis is getting a day off from starting, and Jarred Kelenic will be manning center with a hot Haggerty starting in right.

In other Mariners news:

An update on Diego Castillo’s status.

And Kevin Padlo is the latest player to fall out of the system via the waiver wire.

Game start: 1:10 PM Pacific

TV: ROOT Sports NW

Radio: Seattle Sports (710 AM)

More From Lookout Landing

Loading comments...