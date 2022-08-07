Mariners vs. Angels 8/7/22 Game Threads and Chart

It’s up to Marco Gonzales and the Seattle Nine to salvage a four game series against the visiting Los Angeles Angels with a series split. Will the recent return of Ty France and Mitch Haniger be enough to rally the squad to victory? Join the conversation and follow along here as we collectively watch to find out.
59-51: Chart
The Mariners save the series with a split behind a Winker bomb, grand salami style
August 7
8/7/22: Open Game Thread Two
Mustard? Check. Rye bread? Check. Winker bomb? Check. Grand Salami time!
August 7
8/7/22: Open Game Thread
No lazy Sunday for the Mariners who need to rally behind Marco Gonzales and go for the win, and a series split