Mariners Moose Tracks, 8/7/22: Mitch Haniger, Franmil Reyes, George Springer

A long awaited return, league wide roster churn, and a scientist with a sick burn.

By Bren Everfolly
Los Angeles Angels v Seattle Mariners - Game Two Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

In Mariners news...

  • Right now the Mariners are down a game to the Angels in the current series, and still have a chance to split with today’s game, but after an infamous brawl the last time they met they have had drastically different luck. Sam Blum over at The Athletic broke down the different direction the two teams have taken since that momentous event. ($)
  • Per chance you missed the second of yesterday’s double header, you may also have missed this long awaited return and the corresponding roster move.

  • Andrés Muñoz has been good this year. How good you may ask? This good:

  • Danny Young has been claimed by another team.

  • New clubhouse addition Tucker is already paying dividends.

Around the league...

  • The Guardians have moved on from a couple notable names.

  • The Cubs are also moving on from a player that has not contributed in the ways they would like.

  • The Blue Jays have been hit by the injury bug, and made a corresponding move.

And that injury bug bit twice:

Bren’s pick...

  • I’m a simple person. I like pranks, I like chorizo, and therefore I like this story.

