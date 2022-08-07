Mariners Moose Tracks, 8/7/22: Mitch Haniger, Franmil Reyes, George Springer

In Mariners news...
- Right now the Mariners are down a game to the Angels in the current series, and still have a chance to split with today’s game, but after an infamous brawl the last time they met they have had drastically different luck. Sam Blum over at The Athletic broke down the different direction the two teams have taken since that momentous event. ($)
- Per chance you missed the second of yesterday’s double header, you may also have missed this long awaited return and the corresponding roster move.
Mariners roster moves:
Mitch Haniger, OF, reinstated from 60-day Injured List (right high ankle sprain).
Abraham Toro, INF, optioned to Triple-A Tacoma.
Read:
- Andrés Muñoz has been good this year. How good you may ask? This good:
Most relief appearances with 3+ strikeouts this season:
13 -- ANDRÉS MUÑOZ-SEA
13 -- Edwin Díaz-NYM
10 -- Ryan Helsley-STL
10 -- Michael King-NYY
- Danny Young has been claimed by another team.
Mariners roster move: LHP Danny Young was claimed off waivers by the Atlanta Braves.
- New clubhouse addition Tucker is already paying dividends.
Endless belly and head scratches!
Around the league...
- The Guardians have moved on from a couple notable names.
Opening Day 2022:
Franmil Reyes batted fourth.
Bobby Bradley batted fifth.
Aug. 6, 2022:
Reyes designated for assignment. Bradley released.
Story to come.
- The Cubs are also moving on from a player that has not contributed in the ways they would like.
Cubs Designate Andrelton Simmons For Assignment
- The Blue Jays have been hit by the injury bug, and made a corresponding move.
ROSTER MOVES:
OF George Springer (right elbow inflammation) placed on 10-day IL, retroactive to August 5
INF Otto Lopez recalled from Triple-A and will be active tonight
And that injury bug bit twice:
UPDATE: LHP Tim Mayza was removed from tonight's game with a right shoulder dislocation.
Bren’s pick...
- I’m a simple person. I like pranks, I like chorizo, and therefore I like this story.
Please award this scientist a Nobel Prize expeditiously
