Mariners Photos of the Week July 31 - Aug 6

Sunday July 31 at Houston Astros

Sir. Sir.

What a journey for Brenna Bernardino to make the bigs. Looking forward to seeing him pitch again.

The photographic depiction of the word “welp.”

J.P. Crawford never actually touches the ground, ever.

Monday Aug 1 at New York Yankees

“Did I remember to turn my curling iron off before I left the house...?”

Nothin’ like that home-run-in-the-first feeling.

Carlos Santana can make items levitate, by the way.

Tuesday Aug 2 at New York Yankees

Don’t mind me, just taking a moment to appreciate how hard KLew has worked to get back to the Majors and he’s finally here.

Adam Frazier: Second Half MVP?

Big Dumper dumps one into the stands.

Wednesday Aug 3 at New York Yankees

Let me just bask in the sentence of “Luis Castillo #21 of the Seattle Mariners.”

He’s here and he’s perfect.

That’s a big, fat NOPE. NO THANKS.

The framing of this shot is truly beautiful. Where else can you get that much Corporate America in one shot? *heart eyes*

A high five here, a high five there.

Friday Aug 5 vs. Los Angeles Angels

Scoring in your first game for your hometown team? Yeah, that’s one big W for Jake Lamb and one big W for our collective hearts.

In this house, we do hugs.

Maybe he’s born with it, maybe he’s J.P. Crawford.

Ty “Clutch” France is his name.

There’s always photos that aren’t fun that tell a whole ass story. Here’s one of them.

Actual face I make when I stub my toe.

Saturday Aug 6 vs. Los Angeles Angels (Game 1)

Presented without comment.

I watched the game with one of my best friends. A sporty best friend. But not a baseball best friend. And per her calculations this is one LaNkY dUdE.

Fin. Noggin. Duuuuuuude.

Quality face pic.

Also a quality face pic, x2.

When a hunter sees his prey.

Saturday Aug 6 vs. Los Angeles Angels (Game 2)

TO THE WINDOWWWWWWWWWW

When you hit your pitch and are also hit by a pitch.

For the first time since APRIL, our boy, Mitchell Haniger, is BACK!

Pssssssssh

In an absolute stinker of a game, Luis Torrens hits his first home run of the season! Here comes the comeback.