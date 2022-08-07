 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mariners Photos of the Week July 31 - Aug 6

We’ve got some pretty great photos in this batch.

By Shay Weintraub
MLB: Seattle Mariners at New York Yankees Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Sunday July 31 at Houston Astros

Seattle Mariners v Houston Astros
HOUSTON, TEXAS - JULY 31: Jesse Winker #27 of the Seattle Mariners shakes hands Adam Frazier #26 after he hit a two run home run in the eighth inning against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park on July 31, 2022 in Houston, Texas
Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images

Sir. Sir.

MLB: Seattle Mariners at Houston Astros
Jul 31, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Seattle Mariners relief pitcher Brennan Bernardino (70) pitches against the Houston Astros in the tenth inning at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea
Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

What a journey for Brenna Bernardino to make the bigs. Looking forward to seeing him pitch again.

MLB: Seattle Mariners at Houston Astros
Jul 31, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh (29) reacts after striking out for the final out in the ninth inning against the Houston Astros with men on base at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea
Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

The photographic depiction of the word “welp.”

Seattle Mariners v Houston Astros
HOUSTON, TEXAS - JULY 31: J.P. Crawford #3 of the Seattle Mariners throws out Korey Lee #38 of the Houston Astros in the fourth inning at Minute Maid Park on July 31, 2022 in Houston, Texas.
Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images

J.P. Crawford never actually touches the ground, ever.

Monday Aug 1 at New York Yankees

Seattle Mariners v New York Yankees
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 01: Jarred Kelenic #10 of the Seattle Mariners in action against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on August 01, 2022 in New York City. The Yankees defeated the Mariners 7-2.
Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

“Did I remember to turn my curling iron off before I left the house...?”

Seattle Mariners v New York Yankees
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 01: Kyle Lewis #1 of the Seattle Mariners celebrates his first inning home run against the New York Yankees in the dugout with teammate J.P. Crawford #3 at Yankee Stadium on August 01, 2022 in New York City.
Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

Nothin’ like that home-run-in-the-first feeling.

Seattle Mariners v New York Yankees
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 01: Carlos Santana #41 of the Seattle Mariners reacts after lining out during the eighth inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on August 01, 2022 in New York City.
Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

Carlos Santana can make items levitate, by the way.

Tuesday Aug 2 at New York Yankees

Seattle Mariners v New York Yankees
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 02: Kyle Lewis #1 of the Seattle Mariners in action against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on August 02, 2022 in the Bronx borough of New York City. The Mariners defeated the Yankees 8-6.
Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

Don’t mind me, just taking a moment to appreciate how hard KLew has worked to get back to the Majors and he’s finally here.

Seattle Mariners v New York Yankees
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 02: Adam Frazier #26 of the Seattle Mariners in action against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on August 02, 2022 in the Bronx borough of New York City. The Mariners defeated the Yankees 8-6.
Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

Adam Frazier: Second Half MVP?

Seattle Mariners v New York Yankees
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 02: Cal Raleigh #29 of the Seattle Mariners follows through on his second inning home run against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on August 02, 2022 in the Bronx borough of New York City. The Mariners defeated the Yankees 8-6.
Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

Big Dumper dumps one into the stands.

Wednesday Aug 3 at New York Yankees

Seattle Mariners v New York Yankees
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 03: Luis Castillo #21 of the Seattle Mariners in action against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on August 03, 2022 in New York City. The Mariners defeated the Yankees 7-3.
Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

Let me just bask in the sentence of “Luis Castillo #21 of the Seattle Mariners.”

Seattle Mariners v New York Yankees
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 03: Luis Castillo #21 of the Seattle Mariners looks on against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on August 03, 2022 in New York City. The Mariners defeated the Yankees 7-3.
Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

He’s here and he’s perfect.

Seattle Mariners v New York Yankees
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 03: Isiah Kiner-Falefa #12 of the New York Yankees is tagged out at home by Luis Torrens #22 of the Seattle Mariners to end the second inning at Yankee Stadium on August 03, 2022 in New York City.
Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

That’s a big, fat NOPE. NO THANKS.

Seattle Mariners v New York Yankees
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 03: Luis Castillo #21 and Luis Torrens #22 of the Seattle Mariners prepare for a game against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on August 03, 2022 in New York City.
Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

The framing of this shot is truly beautiful. Where else can you get that much Corporate America in one shot? *heart eyes*

Seattle Mariners v New York Yankees
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 03: Jarred Kelenic #10 of the Seattle Mariners celebrates his first inning two run home run against the New York Yankees with his teammates in the dugout at Yankee Stadium on August 03, 2022 in New York City.
Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

A high five here, a high five there.

Friday Aug 5 vs. Los Angeles Angels

Los Angeles Angels v Seattle Mariners
SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - AUGUST 05: Jake Lamb #18 of the Seattle Mariners smiles after scoring during the ninth inning against the Los Angeles Angels at T-Mobile Park on August 05, 2022 in Seattle, Washington.
Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images

Scoring in your first game for your hometown team? Yeah, that’s one big W for Jake Lamb and one big W for our collective hearts.

Los Angeles Angels v Seattle Mariners
SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - AUGUST 05: Marco Gonzales #7 of the Seattle Mariners hugs Robbie Ray #38 during the seventh inning against the Los Angeles Angels at T-Mobile Park on August 05, 2022 in Seattle, Washington.
Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images

In this house, we do hugs.

Los Angeles Angels v Seattle Mariners
SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - AUGUST 05: J.P. Crawford #3 of the Seattle Mariners whips his hair during the sixth inning against the Los Angeles Angel at T-Mobile Park on August 05, 2022 in Seattle, Washington.
Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images

Maybe he’s born with it, maybe he’s J.P. Crawford.

MLB: Los Angeles Angels at Seattle Mariners
Aug 5, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners first baseman Ty France (23) celebrates with first base coach Kristopher Negron (45) after hitting a two-run single against the Los Angeles Angels during the ninth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson
Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Ty “Clutch” France is his name.

MLB: Los Angeles Angels at Seattle Mariners
Aug 5, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners relief pitcher Ryan Borucki (30) stands on the mound after surrendering a two-run home run to Los Angeles Angels catcher Max Stassi (33) during the ninth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson
Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

There’s always photos that aren’t fun that tell a whole ass story. Here’s one of them.

MLB: Los Angeles Angels at Seattle Mariners
Aug 5, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Robbie Ray (38) throws against the Los Angeles Angels during the fourth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson
Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Actual face I make when I stub my toe.

Saturday Aug 6 vs. Los Angeles Angels (Game 1)

Los Angeles Angels v Seattle Mariners - Game One
SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - AUGUST 06: Jarred Kelenic #10 of the Seattle Mariners looks at his ripped pants after sliding into third base during the third inning against the Los Angeles Angels during game one of a doubleheader at T-Mobile Park on August 06, 2022 in Seattle, Washington.
Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Presented without comment.

Los Angeles Angels v Seattle Mariners - Game One
SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - AUGUST 06: George Kirby #68 of the Seattle Mariners pitches during the first inning against the Los Angeles Angels at T-Mobile Park on August 06, 2022 in Seattle, Washington.
Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

I watched the game with one of my best friends. A sporty best friend. But not a baseball best friend. And per her calculations this is one LaNkY dUdE.

Los Angeles Angels v Seattle Mariners - Game One
SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - AUGUST 06: Ty France #23 of the Seattle Mariners reacts with Jarred Kelenic #10 after France’s two-run home run against the Los Angeles Angels during the third inning of game one of a doubleheader at T-Mobile Park on August 06, 2022 in Seattle, Washington.
Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Fin. Noggin. Duuuuuuude.

MLB: Game One-Los Angeles Angels at Seattle Mariners
Aug 6, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners second baseman Adam Frazier (26) catches a pop-fly against the Los Angeles Angels during the seventh inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson
Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Quality face pic.

MLB: Game One-Los Angeles Angels at Seattle Mariners
Aug 6, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners first baseman Ty France (23) and third baseman Eugenio Suarez (28) high five following a 2-1 victory against the Los Angeles Angels at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson
Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Also a quality face pic, x2.

Los Angeles Angels v Seattle Mariners - Game One
SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - AUGUST 06: Jarred Kelenic #10 of the Seattle Mariners runs to third base during the fourth inning against the Los Angeles Angels at T-Mobile Park on August 06, 2022 in Seattle, Washington.
Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

When a hunter sees his prey.

Saturday Aug 6 vs. Los Angeles Angels (Game 2)

Los Angeles Angels v Seattle Mariners - Game Two
SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - AUGUST 06: Sam Haggerty #0 of the Seattle Mariners reacts after his double during the fifth inning against the Los Angeles Angels at T-Mobile Park on August 06, 2022 in Seattle, Washington.
Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

TO THE WINDOWWWWWWWWWW

Los Angeles Angels v Seattle Mariners - Game Two
SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - AUGUST 06: Eugenio Suarez #28 of the Seattle Mariners reacts after getting hit by a pitch in the hand during the eighth inning against the Los Angeles Angels at T-Mobile Park on August 06, 2022 in Seattle, Washington.
Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

When you hit your pitch and are also hit by a pitch.

Los Angeles Angels v Seattle Mariners - Game Two
SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - AUGUST 06: Mitch Haniger #17 of the Seattle Mariners runs to the dugout during the third inning against the Los Angeles Angels at T-Mobile Park on August 06, 2022 in Seattle, Washington.
Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

For the first time since APRIL, our boy, Mitchell Haniger, is BACK!

MLB: Game Two-Los Angeles Angels at Seattle Mariners
Aug 6, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners center fielder Sam Haggerty (0) stands on the field after striking out with runners on base against the Los Angeles Angels to end the seventh inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Lindsey Wasson
Lindsey Wasson-USA TODAY Sports

Pssssssssh

MLB: Game Two-Los Angeles Angels at Seattle Mariners
Aug 6, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners catcher Luis Torrens (22) runs home after hitting a home run against the Los Angeles Angels during the fifth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Lindsey Wasson
Lindsey Wasson-USA TODAY Sports

In an absolute stinker of a game, Luis Torrens hits his first home run of the season! Here comes the comeback.

