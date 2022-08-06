8/6/2022 Game 2: Open Game Thread

The Mariners took Game 1 on the back of stellar outings from the Mariners pitchers and now look to win the second game with a little extra pep in their step. Looks like Tucker’s not the only addition to the clubhouse today.

That’s right, Mitch is back again. This lineup is creeping toward full strength, with Julio and Dylan Moore expected back mid-week. In a corresponding move to free up the spot on the 26-man roster, Abraham Toro, Our Beloved, will be getting some everyday reps in Tacoma. Hopefully that allows him to get things sorted out.

On the Angels side, we’ll see another round of Shohei Ohanti and the Shohei Ohtani Singers.

First pitch: 10:10 PT

TV: Root Sports and mlb dot tv

Radio: 710 am and mariners dot com