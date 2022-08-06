8/6/2022 Game 1: Open Game Thread

It’s a beautiful day for a ballgame: let’s play two! Seattle’s got a part-cerberus today, the ol’ eighteen-inning special. Game One starts at 1:05 with George Kirby facing off against Jaime Barría. After having a strict pitch limit last time out, Kirby is expected to go up to 85-90 pitches today.

Jake Lamb gets his first start since joining the Mariners. And he’s being initiated the way the Dipoto/Servais regime initiates all new infielders: by playing him in an outfield corner. If the game gets out of hand, Brennan Bernadino has been deisgnated as the squad’s 27th man for the doubleheader.

News and notes from pre-game:

Looks like the Mariners have reinforcements coming this evening:

Mitch Haniger said he’s going to be activated from the IL to play in tonight’s game. — Ryan Divish (@RyanDivish) August 6, 2022

Also, in the most important baseball news of the day, the Mariners have adopted a team dog.

First pitch: 1:05 PT

TV: Root Sports (Sims and Blow)

Radio: 710 ESPN (Rizzs and Gary Hill Jr.)