Breaking: Mariners adopt clubhouse dog

Bow wow wow, yippie yo yippie yay

By Zach Mason
You thought the Mariners were done transacting after the clock struck three on August 2? Well you should know by now that the Dipoto regime never sleeps. It was announced today that your Seattle Mariners have adopted a clubhouse dog, a four-year-old lab-retriever mix named Tucker.

As the Mariners organization is on record as being pro-adoption, Tucker is a rescue from Okandogs, where you can find yourself a new best friend too. But I’ve got dibs on Toby. According to the skipper, Tucker most resembles Ty France in personality, and he’s already a hit with the players.

As you’d expect, the dog has his own Twitter and Instagram handle, both are @MarinersPup, and the content promises to be a salve for even the most brutal losses.

At the time of publication, the Mariner Moose had yet to comment. Lookout Landing will stay on the Moose’s reaction, as well as all other aspects of this story as it develops.

