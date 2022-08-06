Breaking: Mariners adopt clubhouse dog

You thought the Mariners were done transacting after the clock struck three on August 2? Well you should know by now that the Dipoto regime never sleeps. It was announced today that your Seattle Mariners have adopted a clubhouse dog, a four-year-old lab-retriever mix named Tucker.

My name’s Tucker, I’m a 4-year-old lab/retriever mix and I was just adopted by the @Mariners clubhouse from OkanDogs!



I’m gonna get to hang out at the ballpark all the time, travel with the squad and enjoy my very own unlimited supply of baseballs. Doesn’t get better than this! pic.twitter.com/F2KdirlDXO — Tucker the Mariners Pup (@MarinersPup) August 6, 2022

As the Mariners organization is on record as being pro-adoption, Tucker is a rescue from Okandogs, where you can find yourself a new best friend too. But I’ve got dibs on Toby. According to the skipper, Tucker most resembles Ty France in personality, and he’s already a hit with the players.

As you’d expect, the dog has his own Twitter and Instagram handle, both are @MarinersPup, and the content promises to be a salve for even the most brutal losses.

At the time of publication, the Mariner Moose had yet to comment. Lookout Landing will stay on the Moose’s reaction, as well as all other aspects of this story as it develops.