 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Mariners Social Media Spotlight: Cal “Dad Mode” Raleigh, Vin Scully, and the Little League World Series

Broadcasters are our heart, they are our soul.

By Shay Weintraub
/ new
Broadcaster Vin Scully Portrait Session Photo by George Rose/Getty Images

In Lookout Landing Land...

  • If not Pizza Hut, where was your go-to after games?
  • Speaking of Luis Castillo...
  • Here are some of our best tweets of the past week:

In Mariners Land...

  • The Mariners social media team asked the players and coaches a very, very important question. Does a straw have one or two holes?

Poll

How many holes does a straw have?

view results
  • 0%
    One
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Two
    (0 votes)
0 votes total Vote Now
  • When an off-day lines up with a Daddy Yankee show in Seattle, it’s just, *chef’s kiss*
  • Always love when a player is traded to their boyhood team because you get adorable photos like this
  • Modesto Nuts pitcher and perpetually-online-guy, Sam Carlson, gives fans some insight into what it’s like to have a teammate traded. Like he says, one morning players wake up and their entire lives change.

In Baseball Land...

  • A little update on our now former-Mariners, Edwin Arroyo and Noelvi Marte. Arroyo’s first hit for the Cincinnati Reds’ Low-A affiliate Daytona Tortugas was a go-ahead, two-run double. As for Marte? Just a cool 2-HR game to start his career with his new organization on their High-A squad, the Dayton Dragons (that’ll get confusing).
  • This Detroit Tigers fan was the unlucky winner of the “technically a baseball COULD land in your beer up” sweepstakes.
  • Little League volunteer umpires make the world go ‘round
  • The Dodgers shared a video honoring Vin Scully’s life following this passing this week at the age of 94. Thank you, Vin, for everything you gave to this game. You’ll be deeply missed.

In Shay Land...

  • Who else does this?
@millennialkyle

Yes, I have the cocktails and three course meal planned and ready to go #fyp #millennial #restaurantlife

♬ Clumsy - Fergie

More From Lookout Landing

Loading comments...