Souvenir Cup: Ty France (WPA .237), but also Robbie Ray (WPA .207)

Moving out of the house: Cal Raleigh (WPA -.291)

OTD in Ichiro: Okay we cheated but Seattle didn’t play yesterday so here’s an August 4th OTD: 2009 - Ichiro covers approx. 1,000 miles to make game-saving catch of a John Buck foul pop, with bases loaded and 2 outs in 9th, Mariners up 7-6 (he also homered in that game).