8/5/22: Open Game Thread

After an agonizing 48 hours of no Mariners baseball, they graciously return tonight, this time against a hated division rival. The Angels have had a rough go of things, to put things mildly; yesterday saw them hit seven solo home runs only to fall 8-7 against the basement-dwelling A’s. Simply amazing.

The return of Ty France is here! What a sight for sore eyes. Jarred Kelenic is getting the day off against the left-handed Patrick Sandoval, but he could see action in later innings as a defensive replacement.

Pre-game roster moves:

Jake Lamb arrived this afternoon, officially joining the active roster. Although he’s not in the lineup, he’ll be available if needed - perhaps for Abraham Toro against a late-game righty. Travis Jankowski was designated for assignment after just one at-bat with Seattle in a corresponding move.

Hometown kid Jake Lamb rocking the Sue Bird Kyries for his first warmups as a Mariner — Isabelle Minasian (@95coffeespoons) August 5, 2022

The Mariners claimed outfielder Derek Hill off waivers from the Tigers, optioning him immediately after. Hill is a former first-round high school pick from 2014, so he’s just 26, and put up a .240/.291/.399 composite slash line in a composite 254 plate appearances, spanning parts of the last three big league seasons. Hill is another genuine center fielder and brings plus speed, but he’ll serve as depth in Tacoma for a while.

News and notes from pre-game:

Scott Servais brought some good injury recovery news: Julio Rodríguez will be taking swings for the first time since his wrist injury tomorrow, and will not need a rehab assignment. Diego Castillo also threw a bullpen with no issues, and Dylan Moore’s back is making good progress. All three are eligible to come off the injured list on Wednesday, and if they stay on this track, they should be back in action by then.

New acquisitions Curt Casali and Matthew Boyd have also arrived. Casali is with the Rainiers continuing his rehab assignment, while Boyd was in the clubhouse, bringing excellent vibes.

Matthew Boyd arrived in the clubhouse earlier, Tigers equipment in hand. Great energy as he met teammates and media. Thrilled to be playing for the hometown team. Is a little further out in his rehab assignment. — Shannon Drayer (@shannondrayer) August 5, 2022

Game Time: 7:10pm PDT

TV: ROOT Sports NW, MLB.tv for out-of-market viewers

Radio: 710 Seattle Sports Station, MLB At Bat