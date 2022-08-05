 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mariners Moose Tracks, 8/5/22: Eugenio Suárez, Clayton Kershaw, and Justin Verlander

T.G.I.F.

By Anders Jorstad
Good morning folks and happy Friday! Here are some links to get your day started.

In Mariners news...

  • The Mariners add another talented youngster to the “2022” international free agent class.
  • Congratulations Eugenio!

Around the league...

  • Look at our boy thriving!
  • An international came to keep an eye out for this winter.
  • Kill some time and dive into this for a little bit.

