Mariners Moose Tracks, 8/5/22: Eugenio Suárez, Clayton Kershaw, and Justin Verlander

Good morning folks and happy Friday! Here are some links to get your day started.
In Mariners news...
- The Mariners add another talented youngster to the “2022” international free agent class.
The #Mariners are favorites to sign 16 YO RHP Jeter Martinez (Mexico) in the '22 Int'l FA cycle on Jan. 15. Martinez (6-4, 180) is a plus athlete, sitting 86-89/t90. Feel for CB and CH. Starter traits. He'll join SS Felnin Celesten and RHP Dylan Wilson. Notable get. @PG_Scouting pic.twitter.com/tm1BXidZdA— Joe Doyle (@JoeDoyleMiLB) August 4, 2022
- Congratulations Eugenio!
Heart. Hustle. Good vibes.— Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) August 4, 2022
Congratulations to Eugenio Suárez on being named our 2022 #HeartandHustle Award winner! pic.twitter.com/BPuBS2VHth
- Patrick Dubuque at Baseball Prospectus wrote about the pounding the Mariners put on Gerrit Cole on Wednesday. ($)
- I really hope Jack Larsen gets another shot at some point so he doesn’t have to end his career with one MLB plate appearance.
Mariners roster move:— Mariners PR (@MarinersPR) August 4, 2022
Jack Larsen, OF, outrighted to Double-A Arkansas
Around the league...
- Another pair of surprising roster cuts happened yesterday, with the Red Sox DFA’ing Jackie Bradley, Jr. and the Phillies releasing Didi Gregorius.
- Clayton Kershaw left his start against the Giants yesterday due to back pain.
- Well, I guess that’s settled then!
Whit Merrifield tells us that he has been vaccinated and will be in Toronto when the #BlueJays are.— Keegan Matheson (@KeeganMatheson) August 4, 2022
- Look at our boy thriving!
"We don't want to let anyone beat us. Tomorrow is another day, we're coming to get the win again"@SugarDiaz39 with @SteveGelbs on the first 6-out save of his career, and the Mets' series opening win vs. the Braves pic.twitter.com/1LLn1Y1YfU— SNY (@SNYtv) August 5, 2022
- An international came to keep an eye out for this winter.
Sources: RHP Kodai Senga of the Fukuoka Softbank Hawks is expected to consider @MLB contract offers this winter. Senga, 29, starred at the ’17 @WBCBaseball and is 8-4 with a 2.05 ERA this year. He is eligible for international free agency and won’t need to be posted. @MLBNetwork— Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) August 5, 2022
- Kill some time and dive into this for a little bit.
The original team (i.e. drafted by, signed by) of every teams' current top depth chart spot, per Fangraphs RosterResource (via Reddit, so if this is your work, please LMK) pic.twitter.com/WEKHdlf5HZ— Eephus Tosser (@EephusTosser) August 5, 2022
- David Laurila at Fangraphs spoke to Oregon State alum and current Cleveland Guardian Steven Kwan about his unique approach at the plate.
- A T-206 Honus Wagner card sold for a record $7.25 million in a private sale recently.
- Justin Verlander reached the 130 innings threshold necessary for his 2023 option to vest.
