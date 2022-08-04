Mariners Moose Tracks, 8/4/22: Dinelson Lamet, Brandon Drury, and Whit Merrifield

Good morning everyone! It’s a Mariners off-day, but the links must continue.
In Mariners news...
- Ken Rosenthal at The Athletic reported that the Mariners made a “significant” offer for Juan Soto at the early stages of trade negotiations. The package included Noelvi Marte and Edwin Arroyo as headliners. ($)
- Luke Arkins at Prospect Insider takes stock of the Mariners roster now that the trade deadline has passed.
Around the league...
- After selling this summer, the Orioles expect to be major players this winter.
Mike Elias said he expects the Orioles to try to make significant additions this offseason: “It’s liftoff from here.”— Nathan Ruiz (@NathanSRuiz) August 3, 2022
- In a shocking move, the Brewers DFA’d reliever Dinelson Lamet after acquiring him in the Josh Hader trade. I expect the market for Lamet will be pretty hot, so he’s very unlikely to clear waivers.
- Daniel Vogelbach is making new fans very quickly.
Daniel Vogelbach’s first home run as a Met is a grand slam. Have at it, timeline. pic.twitter.com/Vb5tjrvOEf— Steve Gelbs (@SteveGelbs) August 3, 2022
- Brandon Drury also made quite the impression in his first game as a Padre yesterday.
On the very first pitch he sees as a Padre, Brandon Drury welcomes himself to SLAM DIEGO! pic.twitter.com/F9mPMfICUK— Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) August 4, 2022
- The Guardians have called up top infield prospect Tyler Freeman.
- At this point, it’s unclear if infielder Whit Merrifield will get the COVID-19 vaccine, meaning for now he is not eligible to play in Toronto.
