 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Mariners Moose Tracks, 8/4/22: Dinelson Lamet, Brandon Drury, and Whit Merrifield

Some more trade deadline fallout.

By Anders Jorstad
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

MLB: Colorado Rockies at San Diego Padres Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Good morning everyone! It’s a Mariners off-day, but the links must continue.

In Mariners news...

Around the league...

  • After selling this summer, the Orioles expect to be major players this winter.
  • In a shocking move, the Brewers DFA’d reliever Dinelson Lamet after acquiring him in the Josh Hader trade. I expect the market for Lamet will be pretty hot, so he’s very unlikely to clear waivers.
  • Daniel Vogelbach is making new fans very quickly.
  • Brandon Drury also made quite the impression in his first game as a Padre yesterday.

More From Lookout Landing

Loading comments...