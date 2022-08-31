8/31/22: Open Game Thread

Yesterday was about as chill as a win as you could imagine. A six-spot in the third? Bombs from Ty, Cal, and Carlos? Chris Flexen earning a four-inning save, as well as a hefty payday? All wonderful things. That was yesterday, though, and today the M’s will look ahead to ending the month of August on a high note and clinch a series win against the Tigers.

With a lefty in Tyler Alexander going for Detroit, we’re treated to the return of Ham Swaggerty in left field, and Ty France is back in his usual spot in the two-hole. It won’t take much for Haggerty to improve on his last start on the 26th: 0-3 with three strikeouts and bunting a ball off his fingers. Yeowch! Adam Frazier at shortstop for a second straight game is no fun, but J.P. Crawford is going through a full pregame workout, and should be good to go tomorrow morning. Sorry to Mason McCoy - who is with the team on the taxi squad - but your big league debut may have to wait. Alexander has chewed up 63.1 innings for the Tigers this year in a swing role, but with a FIP close to 5 and a microscopic 12.3% strikeout rate, it would behoove Seattle to jump on him early, much like they did to Matt Manning yesterday.

Marco Gonzales is fresh off of one of his best starts of the season: his six-inning, one-run performance on Thursday set the tone for a crucial series against Cleveland, which the M’s took three of four from. The Tigers are certainly a much less intimidating lineup, but with plenty of right-handed hitters featured, it would be nice to see Marco’s changeup make some frequent, early appearances. Let’s widen that playoff gap!

Game Time: 4:10pm PDT

TV: ROOT Sports NW, MLB.tv for out-of-market viewers

Radio: 710 Seattle Sports, MLB At Bat