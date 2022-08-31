 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Mariners Moose Tracks, 8/31/22: Chris Flexen, Justin Verlander, and Shane McClanahan

A pair of American League playoff hopefuls suffered big injuries yesterday.

By Anders Jorstad
Los Angeles Angels v Tampa Bay Rays Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Good morning folks! Today is the final day of August, and the Mariners are 13 games over .500. That’s pretty freaking neat. Let’s check in on the latest news from around the league.

In Mariners news...

  • Chris Flexen is now officially part of the 2023 ball club (assuming they don’t trade him). Ultimately, I think this is a good thing — even if they sign or trade for another starter this winter. It’s crucial to have a capable starting pitcher in reserve in case of injury (the Mariners have been fortunate in that department this year, but it wasn’t so long ago they needed a record-breaking number of arms to get through a season!)
  • Cole Young has quickly found his way to Modesto, where he will get a cup of coffee before he almost certainly begins the 2023 campaign there.

Around the league...

  • Baseball America gathered votes from managers, executives, and scouts from around baseball to put together a list of superlatives in the sport. The Mariners had a couple of appearances, including Andrés Muñoz who has the “best slider” and Robbie Ray who has the “best pickoff move” in the American League. ($)
  • It was a tough day for some of the league’s best pitchers, with Justin Verlander hitting the injured list with a calf injury. He has no timetable to return, so obviously this would be a major development for the playoffs if he remains out.
  • Things are looking grimmer for Shane McClanahan, who was scratched from his start against the Marlins due to shoulder impingement.
  • Jake Fraley seems to be making friends in Cincinnati.

Anders’ picks...

  • This is completely unhinged. Give it to me now.

