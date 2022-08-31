Mariners Moose Tracks, 8/31/22: Chris Flexen, Justin Verlander, and Shane McClanahan

Good morning folks! Today is the final day of August, and the Mariners are 13 games over .500. That’s pretty freaking neat. Let’s check in on the latest news from around the league.
In Mariners news...
- Chris Flexen is now officially part of the 2023 ball club (assuming they don’t trade him). Ultimately, I think this is a good thing — even if they sign or trade for another starter this winter. It’s crucial to have a capable starting pitcher in reserve in case of injury (the Mariners have been fortunate in that department this year, but it wasn’t so long ago they needed a record-breaking number of arms to get through a season!)
With that out, Chris Flexen has now thrown 300 innings over the past two seasons and his option for the 2023 season vests at $8 million— Ryan Divish (@RyanDivish) August 31, 2022
- Cole Young has quickly found his way to Modesto, where he will get a cup of coffee before he almost certainly begins the 2023 campaign there.
#Mariners 1st round pick SS Cole Young has been promoted to A-Ball Modesto. He joins 2021 1st rounder C Harry Ford.— Joe Doyle (@JoeDoyleMiLB) August 30, 2022
- Arkansas right-hander Taylor Dollard made an appearance on this week’s Baseball America Hot Sheet after a couple of strong outings. ($)
Around the league...
- Baseball America gathered votes from managers, executives, and scouts from around baseball to put together a list of superlatives in the sport. The Mariners had a couple of appearances, including Andrés Muñoz who has the “best slider” and Robbie Ray who has the “best pickoff move” in the American League. ($)
- It was a tough day for some of the league’s best pitchers, with Justin Verlander hitting the injured list with a calf injury. He has no timetable to return, so obviously this would be a major development for the playoffs if he remains out.
- Things are looking grimmer for Shane McClanahan, who was scratched from his start against the Marlins due to shoulder impingement.
- Jake Fraley seems to be making friends in Cincinnati.
Reds outfielder Jake Fraley got up close and personal with Phillies fans pic.twitter.com/ZfP2B1j35R— Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) August 26, 2022
- After a very brief stint with the Giants’ Triple-A affiliate, Ken Giles has been released from the organization. Statcast data indicates he was only throwing 91-93 mph for them.
- It appears pitchers are back to their cheating ways, writes Rob Arthur at Baseball Prospectus. Héctor Santiago deserves justice. ($)
- The A’s are promoting pitching prospect Ken Waldichuk, the headliner in last month’s Frankie Montas trade. This guy is going to be real annoying to face for the next few years. Good thing we play fewer games against divisional opponents going forward!
- The Rockies are calling up top first base prospect and Gig Harbor native Michael Toglia, who was the team’s 2019 first rounder.
- Cade Cavalli, who was just called up by the Nationals last week, has been shut down for two weeks with shoulder inflammation.
- Jesse Chavez, baseball’s one true journeyman, is heading back to Atlanta after being claimed off waivers from the Angels.
- Anthony Franco at MLB Trade Rumors previewed the upcoming slate of likely opt-outs and man, that list of potential free agents is sure looking juicy.
Anders’ picks...
- This is completely unhinged. Give it to me now.
Daniel Radcliffe stars as Al Yankovic in the first trailer for ‘WEIRD: THE AL YANKOVIC STORY’.— DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) August 29, 2022
The film releases on November 4 on Roku. pic.twitter.com/eWItecwq9U
Loading comments...