Lookout Landing Podcast 199: A Whole New World

Hello Seattle Mariners fans!

The crew John Trupin, Kate Preusser and Evan James are back to business and prepped to roll into the final quarter of the season. Kate recaps a successful Lookout Landing softball game and a tremendous Ichiro celebration weekend. On the subject of playoffs, listener questions abound, and the crew assess the field in front of the Mariners: the Tampa Bay Rays, the Cleveland Guardians, the Baltimore Orioles, the Minnesota Twins and perhaps, just maybe, the La Russa cursed Chicago White Sox. Everyone gives their preferred matchup in the first round if the goal is a playoff victory. Kate lobbies for Marco to start a playoff game if the opponent is susceptible to his repertoire (Cleveland specifically). Lastly, Kate recounts her experience converting new Julio fans and seeing the fever spread first hand.

