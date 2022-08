Mariners 9, Tigers 3

George Kirby, highest ranking on MLB Top 100: 31 (2021) (95 in 2020)

Matt Manning, highest ranking on MLB Pipeline Top 100: 20 (2020)

Cruising along the coast: Ty France, .156 WPA

Being stuck in gridlock: Jesse Winker, -.054 WPA

Game thread comment of the night, per the venerable Goose: