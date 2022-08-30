 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Mariners Moose Tracks, 8/30/22: Julio Rodriguez, Albert Pujols, and Tony Gonsolin

By Becca Weinberg
Cleveland Guardians v Seattle Mariners Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

In Mariners news...

  • Swaggerty Night is coming!
  • The MLB Network crew is excited for Julio to take the next steps in his career after signing his new contract.
  • Paul Sewald has a message for the league:
  • Thomas Harrigan at MLB.com takes a statistical deep dive into why the Mariners’ bullpen has been so commanding this season.
  • Finally nearing the end of his long road to recovery from a sports hernia mid-April, Evan White has been reinstated from the 60-day IL and optioned to Triple-A Tacoma. Through his 13 appearances in Tacoma for his most recent rehab assignment, White batted .250 with 4 home runs and 9 RBIs.
  • Julio Rodriguez’s mega-deal should be a sign that the Mariners are transitioning from rebuilding to focusing on contending for years to come, writes Seattle Sports’ Joe Fann.

Around the league...

  • The quest for 700 continues.
  • Huge congrats to Corbin Carroll on his first MLB hit!
  • Los Angeles Dodgers All-Star pitcher Tony Gonsolin is headed to the IL due to a right forearm strain first noticed after his most recent start.
  • Veteran RHP Jesse Chavez has been released in a series of roster moves by the Los Angeles Angels that included reinstating LHP Aaron Loup, RHP Ryan Tepera, and OF Taylor Ward from the restricted list after the team returned from their series in Toronto.

