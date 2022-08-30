Mariners Moose Tracks, 8/30/22: Julio Rodriguez, Albert Pujols, and Tony Gonsolin

In Mariners news...
- Swaggerty Night is coming!
Swaggerty game— Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) August 29, 2022
We can’t promise you’ll run faster with this “Swaggerty” headband, but you’ll look good doing it.
- The MLB Network crew is excited for Julio to take the next steps in his career after signing his new contract.
"This is what a superstar looks like." ⭐️— MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) August 29, 2022
The @JRODshow44 era is just getting underway in Seattle, and @markdero7 is here to highlight the 21-year-old's sky-high potential.#MLBCentral | @Mariners | #SeaUsRise pic.twitter.com/IyKStwBo72
- Paul Sewald has a message for the league:
Hey @MLB whataya say about giving us a home Sunday Night Baseball game on Sept 11? @Mariners fans deserve the national spotlight and I know @TMobilePark would be rockin!— Paul Sewald (@ItsPaulSewald) August 29, 2022
- Thomas Harrigan at MLB.com takes a statistical deep dive into why the Mariners’ bullpen has been so commanding this season.
- Finally nearing the end of his long road to recovery from a sports hernia mid-April, Evan White has been reinstated from the 60-day IL and optioned to Triple-A Tacoma. Through his 13 appearances in Tacoma for his most recent rehab assignment, White batted .250 with 4 home runs and 9 RBIs.
- Julio Rodriguez’s mega-deal should be a sign that the Mariners are transitioning from rebuilding to focusing on contending for years to come, writes Seattle Sports’ Joe Fann.
Around the league...
- The quest for 700 continues.
No. 694 for Albert Pujols!— Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) August 30, 2022
He is the first player ever to homer off of 450 different pitchers pic.twitter.com/pYl1AYtzRn
- Huge congrats to Corbin Carroll on his first MLB hit!
Corbin Carroll’s first MLB hit is a gapper that gives the @Dbacks the lead! pic.twitter.com/9CETUYVwzn— MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) August 30, 2022
- Los Angeles Dodgers All-Star pitcher Tony Gonsolin is headed to the IL due to a right forearm strain first noticed after his most recent start.
- Veteran RHP Jesse Chavez has been released in a series of roster moves by the Los Angeles Angels that included reinstating LHP Aaron Loup, RHP Ryan Tepera, and OF Taylor Ward from the restricted list after the team returned from their series in Toronto.
