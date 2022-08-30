Dylan Moore to the injured list, Abraham Toro returns

The hero of Sunday night’s win over the Cleveland Guardians has hit the injured list, as the Seattle Mariners placed Dylan Moore on the 10-day injured list with a strained oblique. In a corresponding move, they have recalled UTIL Abraham Toro from Triple-A Tacoma. Moore’s injury is unfortunately timed, as SS J.P. Crawford had been ailing with a lat injury that held him out of Sunday’s contest, though with two days off and a positive MRI it seems Crawford may be able to play without incident sooner rather than later. UTIL Sam Haggerty is also able to handle shortstop if needed, though he’s been banged up recently as well. In an emergency both Adam Frazier and Eugenio Suárez have at least some big league experience at short. It seems Frazier will get first crack this evening as Crawford continues to heal.

Toro has not quite lit it up since returning to Tacoma, however his multi-positional versatility and switch-hitting make him a player easy to skeleton key into situations. With September call-ups looming tomorrow, it’s likely the team calls up LHP Matt Boyd as well as OF Taylor Trammell, so Toro’s ability to handle multiple infield positions will be useful. Hopefully Moore, whose season had been on the upswing and bolstered by a high-OBP, will be able to return for Seattle’s playoff run in late September. His defensive skill combined with his baserunning speed make him the type of player that is immensely valuable in late season and playoff play.