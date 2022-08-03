Mariners vs. Yankees 8/3/22 Game Threads and Chart

Since we have so many game threads these days (good problem to have!), instead of cluttering up the home page we’ll be dropping everything from the game into this stream. Let us know how this works for y’all.
Aug 3, 2022, 9:14am PDT
Aug 3, 2022, 9:14am PDT
August 3
Mariners offense works hard to impress new kid in class on field trip to NYC, wins 7-3
I love that new relationship smell
August 3
57-49: Chart
Mariners use Big Inning against Gerrit Cole and the Yankees. It’s super effective!
August 3
8/02/22: Open Game Thread Four
The Cinceattle Rediners continue to dominate the Yankees, leading 7-3
August 3
8/03/22: Open Game Thread the Third
Castillo is beginning to settle in, and the Mariners just might win as they stay hot in New York
August 3
8/03/22: Open “That first inning really just happened” Game Thread Two
The vibes? Good (Great even). The ace? Ours (sorry Gerrit).
August 3
8/3/22: Open Game Thread
Luis Castillo makes his Mariners debut in a bid by Seattle to get a series win in the Big Apple