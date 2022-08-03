 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

8/3/22: Open Game Thread

Luis Castillo makes his Mariners debut in a bid by Seattle to get a series win in the Big Apple

By Bren Everfolly
MLB: Seattle Mariners at New York Yankees Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

It’s a rubber match at Yankee Stadium and the teams from Seattle and New York are sending out their aces to duel. Starting for the Yankees is Gerrit Cole, and making their team debut for the Mariners is Luis Castillo. For some pre-game reading and an astute breakdown of the arsenal Castillo provides, make sure to check out John Trupin’s breakdown of what makes Seattle’s new ace so special, if you haven’t already.

Notably absent from New York’s starting lineup are Aaron Judge and Jose Trevino, a slight balm for Seattle still missing Julio Rodríguez and Ty France, although they are still expected to return soon.

Game start: 10:05 AM Pacific

TV: ROOT Sports NW

Radio: Seattle Sports (710 AM)

