Mariners Moose Tracks, 8/3/22: Juan Soto, Frankie Montas, and Tyler Mahle

Good morning everyone! I’m going to try to recap what was a wild trade deadline to the best of my abilities.
In Mariners news...
- It seems Jerry Dipoto intends to deploy Matt Boyd as a depth piece, something they sorely needs.
Jerry Dipoto wants Matt Boyd to get built-up to 60-70 pitches on a MiLB stint and return to the big leagues as a multi-inning reliever.— Corey Brock (@CoreyBrockMLB) August 2, 2022
- Get hyped, folks.
TOMORROW pic.twitter.com/XWcgwuhYUx— Jordan Shusterman (@j_shusterman_) August 3, 2022
- It seems that both Ty France and Julio Rodríguez are progressing in their injury recoveries quicker than expected and should return soon. France may even be in the lineup today.
Around the league...
- I would be remiss if I didn’t lead things off with the tragic news that legendary Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully passed away yesterday at the age of 94. Scully’s reverence for the game inspired many future broadcasters, including myself during my broadcasting journey. May he rest in peace.
- If you’ve got an hour to kill and want a really entertaining way to find out all of the trades that happened yesterday, check out this video from the Cespedes BBQ boys in which Jordan (Mariners fan) breaks all of the trades to Jake (Orioles fan) for the first time as Jake decided to disconnect for the day as an experiment. The trades start being discussed at around the 15-minute mark.
JAKE FINDS OUT ABOUT ALL THE TRADES FROM MLB TRADE DEADLINE DAY AT ONCE https://t.co/5LfHkVkgem— Céspedes Family BBQ (@CespedesBBQ) August 3, 2022
- Well, they did it folks: The San Diego Padres managed to find a suitable package for Juan Soto, also netting first baseman Josh Bell, for top youngsters SS C.J. Abrams, LHP MacKenzie Gore, OF Robert Hassell, OF James Wood, and RHP Jarlin Susana as well as 1B Luke Voit. The deal was initially supposed to include Eric Hosmer instead as a means of shedding salary for the Padres, but Hosmer utilized his limited no-trade clause to decline the deal. Hosmer ended up getting shipped to Boston instead.
- After losing out in the Luis Castillo sweepstakes, the Yankees pivoted to Frankie Montas, acquiring the A’s starter along with reliever Lou Trivino.
- The Twins were pretty busy, acquiring right-handed starter Tyler Mahle from the Reds, closer Jorge López from the Orioles, and reliever Michael Fulmer from Detroit.
- The O’s decision to sell at the deadline seems to have sparked a Kendall Graveman-like reaction in the Orioles clubhouse.
Ryan Mountcastle: “A lot of us are pretty upset.” He said multiple times “it sucks” that Trey Mancini was traded.— Nathan Ruiz (@NathanSRuiz) August 1, 2022
- The Phillies also made a number of moves, getting starter Noah Syndergaard and outfielder Brandon Marsh from the Angels as well as reliever David Robertson from the Cubs.
- The Angels continued their fire sale by dealing closer Raisel Iglesias to Atlanta. One of the return players was reliever Jesse Chavez, who is the most-traded player in MLB history.
- The Yankees managed to find a new home for the struggling Joey Gallo, sending him to the Dodgers.
- In a move that confused many, the Blue Jays acquired famously un-vaccinated infielder Whit Merrifield, who will presumably get the shot since he’s headed to Toronto.
- The Yankees sent left-hander Jordan Montgomery to the Cardinals in exchange for outfielder Harrison Bader in a move that confused many.
- In addition to getting Soto, the Padres also acquired infielder Brandon Drury, completely gutting the Reds’ MLB squad.
- This is pretty sad.
Reds now have just 5 players making more than $3m/yr.— David M Potteiger (@David_Potteiger) August 2, 2022
1. Votto
2. Moustakas
3. Minor
4. Solano
5. Ken Griffey Jr
- Diamondbacks first-rounder Druw Jones will undergo shoulder surgery and hopes to be back before the 2023 season begins.
Anders’ picks...
- It really feels like they turned the Breath of the Wild similarities up to 11 for this one. I’m pretty pumped!
Welcome to the Paldea region, Trainers!— Pokémon (@Pokemon) August 3, 2022
A sprawling land of vast open spaces— dotted with lakes, towering peaks, wastelands, and perilous mountain ranges.
See you there!
❤️ #PokemonScarletViolet pic.twitter.com/X9UCvTZVNm
Loading comments...