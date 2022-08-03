 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mariners Moose Tracks, 8/3/22: Juan Soto, Frankie Montas, and Tyler Mahle

Recapping a wild trade deadline.

By Anders Jorstad
St. Louis Cardinals v Washington Nationals Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images

Good morning everyone! I’m going to try to recap what was a wild trade deadline to the best of my abilities.

In Mariners news...

  • It seems Jerry Dipoto intends to deploy Matt Boyd as a depth piece, something they sorely needs.
Around the league...

  • I would be remiss if I didn’t lead things off with the tragic news that legendary Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully passed away yesterday at the age of 94. Scully’s reverence for the game inspired many future broadcasters, including myself during my broadcasting journey. May he rest in peace.
  • If you’ve got an hour to kill and want a really entertaining way to find out all of the trades that happened yesterday, check out this video from the Cespedes BBQ boys in which Jordan (Mariners fan) breaks all of the trades to Jake (Orioles fan) for the first time as Jake decided to disconnect for the day as an experiment. The trades start being discussed at around the 15-minute mark.
  • Well, they did it folks: The San Diego Padres managed to find a suitable package for Juan Soto, also netting first baseman Josh Bell, for top youngsters SS C.J. Abrams, LHP MacKenzie Gore, OF Robert Hassell, OF James Wood, and RHP Jarlin Susana as well as 1B Luke Voit. The deal was initially supposed to include Eric Hosmer instead as a means of shedding salary for the Padres, but Hosmer utilized his limited no-trade clause to decline the deal. Hosmer ended up getting shipped to Boston instead.
  • After losing out in the Luis Castillo sweepstakes, the Yankees pivoted to Frankie Montas, acquiring the A’s starter along with reliever Lou Trivino.
  • The Twins were pretty busy, acquiring right-handed starter Tyler Mahle from the Reds, closer Jorge López from the Orioles, and reliever Michael Fulmer from Detroit.
  • The O’s decision to sell at the deadline seems to have sparked a Kendall Graveman-like reaction in the Orioles clubhouse.

